Majestic could bid for back-to-back Cambridgeshire victories to keep Channon name on roll of honour

Majestic could bid to become the first back-to-back winner of the bet365 Cambridgeshire (3.40 ) for more than 50 years at Newmarket on Saturday.

The five-year-old, who won the historic handicap for the now retired Mick Channon last season, is one of 46 horses still in the race following the forfeit stage on Monday, with a safety limit of 35 runners for the Newmarket cavalry charge. His Cambridgeshire success was one of the last major victories of the trainer's 32-year career before handing over the licence at his West Ilsley stables to his son Jack.

Majestic , who is set to carry 8st 8lb and is in 31st place on the list of runners, is available at 25-1 with the race sponsors and could attempt to emulate Prince De Galles, who secured his second victory in 1970. He has had a busy campaign, with seven starts, and was last seen finishing fourth in a Racing League fixture at Chepstow last month.

"We're certainly going to look at the race," said Jack Channon . "Majestic will want decent ground and it doesn't look like there will be too much rain."

Johan lands the Golden Mile at Goodwood to give Jack Channon his first major success as a trainer Credit: Mark Cranham

Majestic could be joined in the line-up by Johan , who provided Channon with his first big success since taking over from his father when winning the Coral Golden Mile at Glorious Goodwood on his seasonal return.

"He's a tricky horse to place off [a rating of] 106," said Channon. "We have to decide whether to go for a stakes race or another big handicap. He wouldn't want the ground to be quick."

Channon sent out his first runners in January and his first representative in a Classic in May, when Caernarfon finished fourth behind Mawj in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

She followed that run with a third in the Oaks but has struggled to make an impression in three starts since, including when finishing sixth in the Listed Upavon Stakes at Salisbury last time.

"Caernarfon is doing really well," said Channon. "She had a little break after Salisbury and is training well. We're looking at next month's Pride Stakes at Newmarket for her."

The Cambridgeshire market is headed by Juddmonte's Greek Order , who followed up victory at Sandown in May when winning at Newbury last month for son and father training team Harry and Roger Charlton.

bet365 Cambridgeshire (3.40 Saturday, Newmarket)

bet365: 9-2 Greek Order, 9 Dual Identity, 14 Oviedo, 16 Astro King, Liberty Lane,, 20 Akhu Najla, Bopedro, Merlin The Wizard, Saga, Tyrrhenian Sea, 25 bar

