Starlust supplemented for Middle Park as confirmations revealed for Newmarket's Cambridgeshire meeting

Starlust is one of 13 in contention for the Group 1 Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday (3.00) after being supplemented by connections at the five-day confirmation stage.

Trained by Ralph Beckett, the juvenile was last seen landing the Group 3 Sirenia Stakes at Kempton earlier this month, prompting connections to stump up the £20,000 fee to supplement him.

The Zoustar colt joins Mill Reef hero Array in the potential field, while top-level winner Vandeek is another on course to take his chance in the race. The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained two-year-old holds a perfect record and stormed to success in the Prix Morny last time out.

Ballydoyle maestro Aidan O'Brien could be triple-handed in the £275,000 contest as Battle Cry, Military and River Tiber are also included in the confirmations at this stage.

Lowther hero eyes Cheveley Park glory

Relief Rally, a smart winner of the Group 3 Lowther Stakes, features among 14 fillies still in contention for Saturday’s Cheveley Park Stakes (2.25), with Jasna’s Secret and Porta Fortuna also possible runners.

The William Haggas-trained two-year-old has won four of her five career starts, which included a comfortable three-length success in the Super Sprint at Newbury in July.

Phoenix Stakes second Porta Fortuna will attempt to get off the mark in Group 1 company for Donnacha O'Brien, while the Wathnan Racing-owned Jasna's Secret could put her unbeaten record on the line in the contest.

Persian Dreamer and Soprano are two others to stand their ground at this stage, while Aidan O’Brien could saddle Cherry Blossom , Pearls And Rubies and Sweetest .

Greek Order leads the field as 46 still in Cambridgeshire

Ante-post favourite Greek Order is one of 46 runners still in contention for Saturday’s bet365 Cambridgeshire (3.40), with Astro King heading the weights.

'We're in a good place' – dry forecast expected for Cambridgeshire meeting

Newmarket clerk of the course Michael Prosser believes the opening day of the Cambridgeshire meeting on Thursday will be run on ground close to good with a largely dry forecast expected over the next three days.

The Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes is the headline act on day one of the three-day meeting, while the fixture also stages the Group 1 Middle Park and Cheveley Park Stakes, as well as the Cambridgeshire, on Saturday.

The track was hit with 44mm of rainfall last week, but following a dry weekend the going was described as good by Prosser on Monday morning.

He said: "The course is in good order and we're in a good place. It looks dry on Wednesday and on Thursday for racing, so in all likelihood we'll be going on near to good ground on day one.

"We'll have some rain around tomorrow morning, we're thinking around 2-4mm, but there are heavier cells within those and we could get nearer to 5-8mm. If it's 2-4mm then it'll keep us at good."

Wednesday is expected to be another dry day, while any rain on Thursday has been estimated to arrive after racing.

Prosser added: "Thursday at this stage looks dry for the duration of racing and looking at the models it shows rain coming in between 6-7pm. There is uncertainty as the models are not aligned on the quantity of rain.

"Most of the models don't throw up a lot, but there's a possibility of it being more significant, with one model showing nearly 10mm of rain. We should get a greater understanding of that in the next 24 hours. Friday and Saturday look largely dry for racing."

