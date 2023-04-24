London on Sunday, Pontefract on Monday! Flat jockey Phil Dennis completes a unique marathon double

Jockey Phil Dennis completed an unprecedented double when following up completing the London Marathon with a ride in the Into The Sky Pontefract Marathon Handicap at Pontefract on Monday.

The 26-year-old raised more than £2,600 for Racing Welfare after completing the London Marathon on Sunday in a time of three hours and 17 minutes and finished eighth on his sole ride the following day.

"I knew it was going to be hard," said Dennis. "I was aiming to run eight-minute miles and was going under seven minutes for the first 21 miles. I thought it was great but then my legs started to go a bit.

"I beat my original aim of three and a half hours. It was my first attempt and my training was not really training but I do a lot of running and cycling for weight maintenance so it added a bit of incentive.

"I didn't do too many long runs so I was going into the unknown after the halfway point. You don't realise until you do it how many people are there watching you and cheering you on like they know you."

Phil Dennis: completed his first London Marathon

Dennis had originally hoped to run for Cancer Research UK but after failing to secure a place, he jumped at the opportunity to represent Racing Welfare when a space became available in February.

"You see every day what Racing Welfare does for people," said Dennis, who is raising funds until June 1 through his . "It was a no-brainer because it's such an amazing organisation."

A number of people within British racing took part in the London Marathon, including Godolphin's managing director Hugh Anderson who completed in a time of four hours and six minutes, as well as former jockey Josh Moore who clocked three hours and 38 minutes and his sister and broadcaster Hayley who managed the course in five hours 31 minutes.

