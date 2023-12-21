Kevin Philippart de Foy excited for future after snapping up Chris Wall's yard

Kevin Philippart de Foy has centralised his Newmarket operation after completing the purchase of Chris Wall’s former base at Induna Stables on Fordham Road.

The Belgian has rented his first training establishment at Machell Place close to Warren Hill since he took out a licence in 2020 and briefly took on a second yard at Egerton Stud due to expansion but relinquished that last summer.

Induna Stables, which was advertised at £1.3 million with agents Windsor Clive, had been the home of Chris Wall and his wife Carole for 30 years until he quit the training a year ago .

Since then, there had been a number of offers on the 62-box property, which includes a three-bed bungalow and paddocks, until De Foy stepped in and he is hoping to compete his move this week.

Last month De Foy registered a career-best 61 winners in a season, one more than in 2022. He said: “The target was always to buy a yard and have all the horses in one place. I was keen to have a bit of land with some paddocks on the Bury Road side of town and Chris and Carole’s yard was the perfect location. It was always a nice yard and they have kept in good condition.”

Chris Wall: brought an end to his training career in 2022 Credit: Alan Crowhurst

He added: “We are slowly moving some horses in, but it won’t be fully operational until the beginning of January. The horses who are running will be staying at Machell Place until the new year and then we hope to have them all in one location. We did well having yards on both sides of town in the past but it will be easier having one team of horses and riders. We're excited for the future.”

Wall, who intends to remain local to Newmarket, is still a familiar figure around the town as racing manager to KHK Racing who have Group 1 winners Vandeek and Eldar Eldarov on their portfolio.

He said: “We’d like to wish Kevin all the best and we hope the yard is as lucky for him as it was for us. We are staying in the bungalow for a while so we don’t have to find a stable somewhere to shelter in for Christmas and hopefully we’ll get somewhere sorted out early in the new year.”

