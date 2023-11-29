Kelso's fixture on Wednesday 'touch and go' as second inspection is called for 10am; Wetherby to inspect at 10.15

Kelso must pass a second inspection at 10am on Wednesday for its six-race jumps card to take place, with clerk of the course Matthew Taylor saying the chance of racing is "touch and go".

Officials held a first inspection at 7.30am following a light covering of snow, but Taylor has called for a second check and is hoping temperatures will rise in order for the fixture to go ahead.

Taylor said: "We're touch and go at the moment, we had a light cover of snow and daytime temperatures have just dipped to -1C. We'll wait until 10am and then we'll reassess.

"We were raceable at 7.30am after a light dusting of snow. We'll look at 10am to see what the temperatures have done and where it's going."

The first race is due at 12.30pm.

The Borders track is not alone in needing a late morning inspection as Wetherby's Wednesday card is also subject to a check at 10.15am.

The track was reported to be soft, frozen in places after temperatures dipped to -3.2C at daybreak. A six-race card is due to begin at 12.40.

Jonjo Sanderson, clerk of the course, said: "When I arrived it was -1C and everything was grand. I had a look at the course and we had a very light bit of frost, but then a daybreak came and it dipped to -3.2C.

"It's left some more vulnerable areas frozen. It's not widespread frost, it's just isolated areas. At the minute I'd be uncomfortable racing a horse, so I want to reassess things at 10.15. We can do some things our end to improve the situation, which we're doing, and we'll hopefully see the temperatures rise, which they are doing now."

