Confirmed runners and riders for Friday's Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury - plus officials hopeful meeting will go ahead

The clash between popular veteran Paisley Park and up-and-coming stayer Marie's Rock is on after six were declared for Friday's Long Distance Hurdle (3.00) at Newbury.

The Emma Lavelle-trained 11-year-old went close to repeating his 2019 victory in this last year, going down by just a neck to Champ in a thrilling finish.

With his regular rider Aidan Coleman still sidelined through injury, Paisley Park will be partnered by Tom Bellamy.

He finds another Nicky Henderson-trained rival in opposition in the form of dual Grade 1 winner Marie's Rock, who landed the 2022 Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival before following up in the Mares Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.

The eight-year-old began last season by winning in the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year's Day, but disappointed when joint-favourite in her repeat bid in the Mares' Hurdle before being upped in trip for the Grade 1 Liverpool Hurdle where she finished second to Stayers' Hurdle winner Sire Du Berlais. Marie's Rock will receive 7lb from Paisley Park in Newbury's Grade 2.

Marie's Rock: favourite for the Long Distance Hurdle Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The highest-rated runner in the field is last season's Stayers' Hurdle runner-up Dashel Drasher , who has a race-fitness advantage over his two market rivals having finished third in the West Yorkshire Hurdle Hurdle at Wetherby this month.

He will need to improve on that effort here, but he was runner-up in three Grade 2s and a Grade 1 last season and the return to Newbury, where he has won twice and is yet to run a bad race, looks a positive.

Deborah Cole, who only has nine horses in training, takes aim at the Newbury feture with recent recruit Flight Deck , who was purchased for £5,000 from JP McManus .

It looked money well spent when he outran his odds of 66-1 to finish third in a Pertemps qualifier at Cheltenham's October meeting and he will again be partnered by Chris Ward as he takes a significant step up in class.

Hugos New Horse finished 15th in that contest and also steps into Graded company for Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden, while Mahons Glory makes his stable debut for Patrick Neville having moved from Richard Newland.

In the other Grade 2 on the card, Hermes Allen will make his first start over fences against five rivals in the Coral John Francome Novices' Chase (1.50) .

Nickle Back is two from two over fences and among the main dangers, while Colonel Mustard makes the journey to Berkshire from Lorna Fowler's County Meath yard. Marble Sands, No Ordinary Joe and Tightenourbelts complete the line-up.

Newbury 'ready for whatever the weather throws at us'

The track at Newbury is covered as it braces for freezing temperatures before its two-day Coral Gold Cup meeting starts on Friday, but clerk of the course George Hill is confident the track can cope with what is forecast.

"We're frost-free again and we weren't below 2C all night," Hill said. "The forecast is for -1C and -2C the next two nights and anything from -2C to -4C on Friday night, which is going to be the biggest challenge.

"However, the forecast said we'd be down to 0C this morning and we didn't drop below 2C, even when the sun came up. The forecast is saying one thing, which is fine, but we're two days out and it's already changed a lot in the last 48 hours.

"It's supposedly getting worse and what the forecast says and what is actually happening is slightly different. It's got a good cover of grass on it and we'll be ready for it whatever the weather throws at us.

"We'll do another model run later on and we'll have a look. Two days is a long time and even if we were to announce an inspection, it's all about timing. People know we're covered up, so they know it's a risk, but Friday shouldn't be too bad and we should be okay based on what the forecast looks like."

Long Distance Hurdle confirmed runners and riders

Paisley Park Tom Bellamy

Dashel Drasher Rex Dingle

Flight Deck Chris Ward

Hugos New Horse Harry Cobden

Mahons Glory Sam Twiston-Davies

Marie's Rock Nico de Boinville

Read these next:

The £5,000 bargain bought from JP McManus who is taking on Paisley Park and co in the Long Distance Hurdle on Friday

Shishkin set to run in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle on Saturday as course faces prospect of freezing temperatures

Who will win the 2023 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury based on previous trends?

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.