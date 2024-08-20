Karl Burke and George Boughey benefit as Sheikh Mohammed Obaid finds new homes for ex-Roger Varian string

The smart Aimeric could be the first of the ten horses recently removed by owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum from Roger Varian's Newmarket stable to run as early as this weekend.

The 108-rated gelding was moved to Karl Burke's North Yorkshire yard and could make his debut in the Listed Weatherbys Solutions August Stakes over 1m3½f at Windsor on Saturday evening.

The five-year-old, twice placed in Listed races this season, is understood to be one of three Burke has been sent by the owner as a result of the recent split announced by Varian on Monday. One of the others under Burke’s care is Boiling Point , winner of the Listed King Charles II Stakes at Newmarket in May.

The Racing Post understands Irish Derby fourth Matsuri is pencilled in to move across town to join George Boughey once he has recovered from a recent setback that ruled him out of running at this week’s Ebor meeting at York.

George Boughey: could become the new trainer of Matsuri Credit: Mark Cranham

The son of Sea The Stars, originally bought by Varian for 700,000 guineas at Tattersalls in 2022, received an official rating of 114 after finishing an unlucky fourth behind Los Angeles in the Irish Derby at the Curragh last month. His lofty mark makes him the owner's third-highest-rated horse in training behind Group 1 winners Rosallion and Inisherin.

Others to have left Varian’s Carlburg yard are handicapper Botanical , who is 109 rated and was last seen finishing runner-up in the John Smith’s Cup, as well as winning three-year-olds Kinako Mochi , Gracious Leader , Immortal Knight and Esprit Queen . The exodus also includes two juveniles, the once-raced Megaphone and the 67-rated Style King .

Sheikh Obaid and Varian went their separate ways after nine years together during which time they had multiple Group 1 success around the globe with the likes of Postponed and Defoe.

Varian said on Monday: “Sheikh Obaid is a passionate and committed supporter of racing across the globe and I wish him and his horses all the best in the future."

