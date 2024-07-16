Jockey becomes second to lose a race due to whip rules after going eight strokes over the limit

Amateur Poppy Wynne has become the second jockey to be disqualified from a winning ride after the BHA's whip referral committee found her in breach of the rules following the short-head success of Swift Tuttle at Doncaster last Thursday.

The committee handed Wynne a 24-day ban for using the whip a total of 14 times, which is eight above the official permitted number, as well as failing to give adequate time for her mount to respond.

Wynne, who is the sister of jockey Toby, is based with Swift Tittle's trainers Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, and has lost her first career win thanks to the committee's decision.

Oliver Greenall: "As much as it’s disappointing for Poppy, she’ll learn from this" Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Greenall said: "It’s a long straight at Doncaster and inexperience probably caught her out. A lot of them were down the shoulder and were some of them [with the hand] on the rein or off the rein? She can barely remember.

"It’s very difficult to see when I watched it back because it’s bad weather. They’ve obviously taken it as her hand being off the rein which counts towards your total."

Wynne was having just her fourth ride in public and Greenall expects her to emerge a better rider for the experience.

"She’ll get her days and she’s obviously lost the race. She’s going to have a day or two of training at Jack Berry House or one of the training centres so in the long run it will probably be good for her. As much as it’s disappointing for her, she’ll learn from it and she’s a smart girl."

Swift Tuttle becomes the sixth horse to be disqualified since the BHA introduced the measure as part of a review of the whip rules in the spring of 2023, and follows Alex Edwards, who lost a race aboard Mixedwave at Market Rasen last November .

