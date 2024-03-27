James Doyle returns from injury at Kempton on Wednesday as he looks forward to World Cup night and the new season

James Doyle is set for a busy few days as he returns to action at Kempton on Wednesday night after two months off with injury, with the leading rider particularly excited about his link-up with Roger Varian.

The Classic-winning rider is back from a broken collarbone and will be at World Cup night in Dubai on Saturday, but domestic duties kickstart his return. Doyle has ten rides for ten different trainers spread across Kempton, Southwell and Lingfield's competitive Good Friday card.

Doyle said: “Everything has been good for my rehabilitation and it’s not a bad time of year to come back. I’ve two rides at Kempton, two at Southwell on Thursday and then six at Lingfield on Friday after which I fly to Dubai to ride Eldar Eldarov in the Dubai Gold Cup on World Cup night, so it’s a busy few days.”