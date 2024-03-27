James Doyle returns from injury at Kempton on Wednesday as he looks forward to World Cup night and the new season
James Doyle is set for a busy few days as he returns to action at Kempton on Wednesday night after two months off with injury, with the leading rider particularly excited about his link-up with Roger Varian.
The Classic-winning rider is back from a broken collarbone and will be at World Cup night in Dubai on Saturday, but domestic duties kickstart his return. Doyle has ten rides for ten different trainers spread across Kempton, Southwell and Lingfield's competitive Good Friday card.
Doyle said: “Everything has been good for my rehabilitation and it’s not a bad time of year to come back. I’ve two rides at Kempton, two at Southwell on Thursday and then six at Lingfield on Friday after which I fly to Dubai to ride Eldar Eldarov in the Dubai Gold Cup on World Cup night, so it’s a busy few days.”
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 27 March 2024inBritain
Last updated 11:00, 27 March 2024
- 'He looks a big price at 14-1' - why this horse can win on All-Weather finals day at Newcastle on Good Friday
- Analysis: Flutter and 888 have enjoyed contrasting fortunes but they still have things in common
- 'Top-class' Harry Cobden booked as Noble Yeats bids to match Red Rum feat in Grand National
- Richard Hannon: 2,000 Guineas hope Rosallion is one of the most exciting horses we've had in a long time
- Former trainer Gary Sanderson disqualified for two years in wake of animal cruelty convictions
- 'He looks a big price at 14-1' - why this horse can win on All-Weather finals day at Newcastle on Good Friday
- Analysis: Flutter and 888 have enjoyed contrasting fortunes but they still have things in common
- 'Top-class' Harry Cobden booked as Noble Yeats bids to match Red Rum feat in Grand National
- Richard Hannon: 2,000 Guineas hope Rosallion is one of the most exciting horses we've had in a long time
- Former trainer Gary Sanderson disqualified for two years in wake of animal cruelty convictions