'I've never known a wetter spring' - Flat trainers nationwide under strain from wettest 12 months in 250 years

England and Wales are emerging from their wettest 12 months in more than 250 years and the impact on racing has been profound with Flat trainers now feeling the strain.

“I've never known a wetter spring than this,” said John Quinn , who trains with his son Sean in Malton, North Yorkshire, an observation supported by the Met Office, which recorded more rain in England and Wales during the month than any March since 1981.

It comes after a winter when the UK averaged 445.8mm of rain from the start of December to the end of February, 29 per cent more than the long-term average.