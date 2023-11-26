'It's open in no uncertain terms' - bookies hail Cheltenham Gold Cup betting with Fastorslow into 5-1 after big guns stutter

The Cheltenham Gold Cup market was thrown wide open by Fastorslow’s shock defeat of Galopin Des Champs in the John Durkan Chase, concluding a weekend of stutters by festival rivals Bravemansgame and Shishkin.

Only the Randox Grand National draws more ante-post interest than the Gold Cup, which is sponsored by Boodles and was won in fine style last season by the Willie Mullins-trained Galopin Des Champs .

However, after finishing third on Sunday behind Fastorslow and stablemate Appreciate It, Galopin Des Champs, a top-priced 15-8 for the Gold Cup before the John Durkan, can be backed at 3-1 to retain the race, while the high-class Gerri Colombe is 4-1.

Fastorslow, available at 20-1 for the Gold Cup on Sunday morning, is now a general 5-1 and the odds for Shishkin , who refused to race in dramatic fashion in Ascot's 1965 Chase on Saturday, range from 12-1 to 16-1.

Those prices are also available for Britain's other main Gold Cup hope Bravemansgame , who was beaten in Wetherby's Charlie Hall this month and could not master Royale Pagaille in Saturday's Betfair Chase at Haydock.

Shishkin: refused to race at Ascot on Saturday

Betfair's Barry Orr identified the seemingly unheralded Fastorslow as the lurker in the betting by admitting: "It's been a moving weekend in the Gold Cup market, that's for sure.

"Fastorslow has been the big buzzer and is 5-1 from 12-1 following his win in the John Durkan. The defeat of Galopin Des Champs, in a race he won last season, saw him ease a point from 2-1 to 3-1 [with us]. He’s still favourite but Gerri Colombe is just behind him at 4-1."

Paddy Power's Paul Binfield also seemed to latch on to the idea Fastorslow could capture punters' attention before the prestigious contest, which headlines March's Cheltenham Festival.

He said: "Willie Mullins is universally regarded as a complete genius, but when you get a relatively smaller trainer like Martin Brassil beating five of his representatives in a Grade 1 it has to be a marvellous result for the game and, perhaps more importantly, Fastorslow’s victory opens up the Gold Cup market in no uncertain terms.

“The Gold Cup is second only to the Grand National in terms of turnover in jump racing and, now that Fastorslow has exhibited his credentials and is a genuine contender, along with Galopin Des Champs not being such a clear favourite and coming back to the pack somewhat, we welcome this dramatic shake-up of the market – and the hugely open look of this season’s renewal."

Lee Phelps, spokesperson for William Hill, revealed they had enjoyed a busy weekend on the Gold Cup front too.

"Fastorslow pulled off a monumental shock when beating Galopin Des Champs at Punchestown in April but few people thought he’d be able to back that up in the John Durkan, particularly over that trip," he said.

"However, following another impressive victory we’ve had to cut Martin Brassil’s seven-year-old into 5-1 from 14-1 for the Gold Cup, while Galopin Des Champs has drifted out to 2-1 following a second successive defeat.

"Another shock this weekend was the defeat of Bravemansgame at Haydock and Paul Nicholls’ runner has drifted to 2-1 from 6-4 for the King George, while he’s 16-1 from 14-1 for the Gold Cup."

Galopin Des Champs (right) finishes third behind Fastorslow (centre) and Appreciate It in the John Durkan at Punchestown on Sunday Credit: Patrick McCann

The claims of Galopin Des Champs cannot be dismissed, according to some bookies.

"Having proved his Punchestown Gold Cup victory over Galopin Des Champs back in April was no fluke with this John Durkan success, Fastorslow is now third favourite for the Gold Cup, albeit we still favour the reigning champion to come out on top again in March," said Coral's David Stevens.

Last year's Brown Advisory Chase winner L'Homme Presse is available at 20-1 and is the only leading contender not to have raced this season, having been ruled out in the build-up to last season's Gold Cup.

Connections raised the prospect of him making his reappearance in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown next month, while he also holds an entry in the King George.

Joint-owner Andy Edwards said on Sunday: "He's come back from an injury but I don't know when his first start will be – he'll run when he's ready. We were desperately disappointed not to be at the Gold Cup last year and the dream is still alive that he'll get there."

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (Cheltenham, March 15)

Paddy Power: 3 Galopin Des Champs, 4 Gerri Colombe, 5 Fastorslow, 12 Shishkin, 14 Bravemansgame, 16 L'Homme Presse, 20 Gentlemansgame, Royale Pagaille, 33 bar

