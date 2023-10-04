Harry Charlton eyeing Group 1 glory on Champions Day before taking over from Derby-winning father Roger

Harry Charlton is under no illusions about the size of challenge he will face when he takes over sole responsibility of Beckhampton Stables next season, but plans to utilise the experience of his Derby-winning father Roger, who is relinquishing his joint-licence at the end of the Flat campaign.

The father-son duo have worked alongside each other in a training capacity since the beginning of last year, but Roger, who won the Derby with Quest For Fame in 1990, confirmed over the weekend he would be passing the baton on to Harry.

The pair have trained 85 winners since the start of 2022 and although Harry is relishing the next step in his career, he will still lean on his father for advice in the future.