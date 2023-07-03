'It's an operation that could bring us to the next level' - De Foy delighted with first Shadwell winner

Shadwell was rewarded for its decision to add rising star Kevin Philippart de Foy to its list of trainers after Alshinfarah got their partnership off to a perfect start at Doncaster on Saturday night.

De Foy, along with his Newmarket counterparts Harry Eustace and George Boughey, has entered the Shadwell fold this year and has four juveniles for the outfit founded by the late Hamdan Al Maktoum.

His daughter Sheikha Hissa remains enthusiastic about racing, and in Alshinfarah, she and De Foy possess a promising two-year-old who was too good for her nine rivals in a 7f fillies' maiden.

"It was great to get the support of Shadwell at the end of last year, and to get off to a good start was a huge positive," said De Foy, who has quickly made a name for himself after starting training in 2020.

"It's great to have winners in those famous colours and I'd like to thank the family for their support. Sheikha Hissa has been very supportive of our operation and it's a fantastic start. Hopefully we can build up from here and this is the start of something nice."

Sheikha Hissa: has focused on breeding quality Credit: Edward Whitaker

De Foy sent out 30 winners in 2021 and doubled that tally last year. He has already recorded 35 winners this year, and said: "Every winner is important and every owner is important, although having the support of Shadwell means you're doing something right. That's an operation that could bring us to the next level and that's where we want to be competing. We need the horses to do that and Shadwell breeds top-quality horses and have been at the highest level for years. They focused on quality over quantity a few years ago and that's a bit of our policy, so it's great to be involved."

A Shadwell homebred from the family of 2005 Oaks heroine Eswarah, Alshinfarah is a half-sister to the classy Raabihah, but nothing fancy is planned immediately.

"We'll keep it quiet next time with her and go from there," the trainer said. "She's a filly who was a bit lively earlier in the year and she's settled into her routine very well, but I don't want to jump too many steps ahead at once. She did it nicely and has taken the race pleasingly, but we won't go too big too early."

