'We haven't got egg on our face' - Northumberland Plate runner-up's team eye another big Newcastle race in 2024

Connections of Northumberland Plate runner-up Golden Rules are still "living the dream" despite his defeat on Saturday and are already eyeing another lucrative target at Newcastle next year.

The six-year-old was backed into 9-2 joint-favouritism after a confident interview from owner Gareth Cheshire on Sky Sports Racing during the week, but was beaten half a length by Calling The Wind.

"I'm a bit gutted, but I'm over the moon he's come here and run in this race," said Cheshire. "We're still living the dream. We're used to running in 0-55s on the all-weather, so this is fantastic.

"So near yet so far and the story goes on – stay tuned. We haven't got egg on our face following that performance. We were fully justified in coming here and he's run a blinder."

Cheshire is hoping to find another bargain buy after the recent success of Golden Rules, whom he bought at the Tattersalls Autumn Sales in 2021 for 6,000gns.

The owner added: "We flew back from Ibiza for the race and it cost me quite a few bikinis and a handbag for the wife. We'll go to the Newmarket sales too. My wife doesn't know it's more than 6,000 guineas for second place in prize-money!"

Trained in Monmouthshire by Deborah Faulkner, Golden Rules could return to Newcastle for next year's All-Weather Championships Finals Day and may also run at Kempton, where he made a winning return from 638 days off the track in March.

"The first thing Oisin [Murphy, jockey] said when he got off the horse was he was unlucky in running," said Faulkner's son and assistant trainer Tom.

"A horse has come alongside him and he's had to check him twice. Take nothing away from the winner – it's a 19-runner handicap and you need luck.

"He's proved he's a nice horse. I don't have any firm plans, but I've got my eye on the London Series Final [at Kempton] and there's the All-Weather Championships on Good Friday."

Read this next:

'I haven't been speechless for a while' - Callan continues golden run as Calling The Wind gives rider another big win in Plate

Bargain buy Via Sistina 'much the best' as she leads home 1-2 for the British challengers in Pretty Polly Stakes

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.