'It's a very hot renewal' - Streets Of Gold takes on leading Guineas hope in Saturday's Greenham Stakes

Unbeaten juvenile Streets Of Gold will face his toughest assignment yet on Saturday when he takes on leading Guineas hope Chaldean in the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes () at Newbury.

The son of Havana Gold was a stylish winner of all five starts last season for Eve Johnson-Houghton, culminating in victory in York's 2YO Series Final in October, and now steps into Group company for the first time this weekend against ten rivals for the Group 3 contest.

A good performance on Saturday would see Streets Of Gold justify his entry in the 2,000 Guineas on May 6, where he would reoppose Saturday's odds-on favourite Chaldean, who is Britain's leading hope for the Newmarket Classic and will be reunited with Frankie Dettori following the pair's success in the Dewhurst in October.

"He has wintered well so I’m very happy with him," Johnson-Houghton said. "He's not the biggest horse and hasn't grown, but he's filled out and muscled up. He seems in great form.

"He has never been a flashy work horse, but he's been working much better this year, so we are very pleased with him. It's no easy feat to win five on the bounce, he just kept rolling and getting better and better."

Streets Of Gold will be partnered by Charlie Bishop, who steered the colt to three of his five successes, and their task on Saturday was made easier after Gimcrack winner Noble Style, Godolphin's leading Guineas hope, was a notable absentee from Thursday's declarations.

However, Johnson-Houghton is under no illusions of the task her colt is up against, with Horris Hill Stakes winner Knight and Mill Reef scorer Charyn also likely to feature in Saturday's 7f contest.

"It's a very hot renewal of the Greenham," she added. "Chaldean looked very impressive when winning the Dewhurst well, he would be the obvious danger.

"If Streets of Gold wins the Greenham or runs well he will be heading for the 2,000 Guineas. I would be very confident that he would handle the undulations at Newmarket, he is a very balanced horse. I have no concerns with trip, his pedigree suggests he will stay but he has shown so much speed, so we can drop him back in trip if necessary."

Greenham Stakes runners and riders

Chaldean Frankie Dettori

Charyn David Egan

Classic Pat Dobbs

Grey's Monument Hector Crouch

Isaac Shelby Sean Levey

Knight James Doyle

Streets Of Gold Charlie Bishop

Theoryofeverything Robert Halvin

The Ridler William Buick

Wiltshire Tom Marquand

Zoology Oisin Murphy



Coral: 4-6 Chaldean, 7 Knight, 8 Charyn, Theoryofeverything, 10 Streets Of Gold, 14 Isaac Shelby, Zoology, Grey's Monument

. Place 5 x £10 Sportsbook bets on any market at minimum odds of 2.0 (evens) and get money back as cash if it loses. Max refund per qualifying bet is £10 (up to £50 in total). Only deposits made via cards will be eligible for the promotion (Apple Pay excluded). T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.