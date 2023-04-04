'It looks a nice starting point' - royal Classic hope to test credentials at Kempton on Easter Monday

The King and Queen Consort’s promising colt is set for an early assignment to test his Classic credentials in the Join Racing TV Now Conditions Stakes at Kempton on Easter Monday.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, Slipofthepen is entered in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas and the Derby and made a big impression when winning by five and a half lengths at Kempton in November on his sole start as a juvenile.

He is a 25-1 chance for the first Classic of the season at Newmarket on May 6, the same day as the King Charles's coronation at Westminster Abbey.

The son of Night Of Thunder is also a 20-1 chance for the Derby on June 3 and he is bred to stay well as a half-brother to middle-distance winners Frontispiece and Bookmark.

John Gosden said: “The plan is for Slipofthepen to run in what was the Easter Stakes at Kempton on Monday. It looks a nice starting point to his season and he’ll know his way around as he won there on his debut.”

Before losing its Listed status in 2009, the Easter Stakes was won by the likes of subsequent Group 1 winners Shady Heights and Elmaamul when it was staged on turf.

Laurel (8): set to make her comeback at Kempton on Easter Monday Credit: Steve Davies

The Gosdens also plan to have another high-profile representative at the Bank Holiday meeting in , who is due to kick off her season in the Listed Racing TV Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes over a mile.

Unraced as a juvenile, the daughter of Kingman won two of her three races as a three-year-old last season and finished runner-up in the other when chasing home Fonteyn in the Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket in October.

Laurel was supplemented into the mile contest that day and could face similar Group 1 assignments this summer.

Considering that much of February consisted of overnight temperatures below freezing in Newmarket, Laurel seems well forward in her work and could be in for a productive season.

Gosden said: “The plan is to start Laurel off in the Snowdrop Stakes at Kempton. She won there last year and this looks a good starting point to her season.”

