'She thrives on her racing' - stunning Doncaster winner Vadream could make rapid return on Newcastle's finals day

Saturday's Cammidge Trophy winner Vadream is likely to bid for more lucrative glory at Newcastle on Good Friday, with trainer Charlie Fellowes hoping another sparkling performance could reveal her as a "major contender" for top sprint contests this year.

is set to make another trip north from Newmarket for the All-Weather Championships finals day, just six days after she stormed to a four-and-a-half-length success at Doncaster.

The five-year-old is entered in a seven-furlong contest against her own sex on Newcastle's card, but Fellowes is leaning towards the BetUK All-Weather Sprint Championships Conditions Stakes (), worth £77,310 to the winner, for his battle-hardened mare.

"When you put in a performance like that you want to see how much it has taken out of them and it's not certain just yet she runs, but she's a filly who seems to really thrive on her racing," he said. "The straight six or seven furlongs will definitely suit her, but we're leaning more towards the sprint at this stage.

Vadream: already a winner at Newcastle in her career Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"It'll be an all-weather track that'll suit her far better for a chance to win with her. The other runs earlier in the year were really good as a means to an end, and she'll have no problem on the surface given she won on her debut there.

"She's taken her last race really well. She lost six kilograms which is about normal, especially on that ground, and she's polished off her food since. She's had a hack canter and seems in good nick."

Vadream's Cammidge win ended a 13-race losing run since she was last victorious in the Group 3 Bengough Stakes in October 2021, and Fellowes hopes a change in tactics could help her blossom this season.

"It was a bit frustrating as she would break slower from the stalls than we know she could, but we tweaked something to do before the start the day before Doncaster and it made all the difference," he said.

"We have to see her do it again before getting too excited, but we always thought she could do something like that. If she can do that again, then we seriously think she might go from a Group 3 horse to a major contender for those top races."

Vadream is a 7-1 chance for the All-Weather Championships Sprint final, with Annaf and Diligent Harry the 3-1 joint-favourites for the £150,000 event.

