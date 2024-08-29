Irish Champion a 'possibility' for Ghostwriter after Clive Cox thrilled by International third at York

With City Of Troy's sights set on conquering America, Clive Cox is considering an overseas raid of his own for Ghostwriter, who could be aimed at the Irish Champion Stakes after his fine third in the Juddmonte International .

Jeff Smith's colt outran odds of 33-1 to finish four and a half lengths behind City Of Troy and Calandagan and he could avoid those two if connections head to Leopardstown for the Bahrain-sponsored contest on September 14.

He is as short as 16-1 to strike at the Irish Champions Festival and Cox will look to firm up plans, although he has already ruled out a shot at the Arc. The going will be pivotal as Ghostwriter produced his best effort when back on a quick surface for the first time this campaign at York.

"We were really pleased with his run at York and he's come out of the race well," said Cox. "We're just feeling our way this week and discussing tactics for the rest of the season. He appreciated the good to firm ground and ran such an exciting race from a bad draw. It was a solid Group 1 and he ran a blinder.

"We're looking very much with the ground in his favour. We'll give him a chance to come out of the race well enough before we make that decision. I think a mile and a quarter is where we'll be sticking, so the Irish Champion is a possibility. The Arc isn't on our radar after what we've learned in his recent runs."

Cox also speculated Ghostwriter could be kept in training next season. He added: "He's confirmed the promise of his two-year-old season and our high hopes have very much been rewarded. He's a smart horse to go forward with, so we're over the moon. He has the scope and potential to improve."

The Lambourn trainer landed the £500,000 Goffs sales race with 22-1 shot Diligently at the Ebor festival. The Harry Angel colt was recording his first victory from six starts.

"We've always believed in him and I was delighted he was able to win a really nice prize," the trainer said. "I'm happy with how he's come out of the race and we'll discuss tactics over the next few days. Winning a good race with a Harry Angel made it even more special as well."

