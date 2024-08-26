'We're rather excited by that' - Estrange looks another Cheveley Park star as plans are revealed for Audience and Inspiral

As the curtain is set to come down on Inspiral's racing career, Cheveley Park newcomer Estrange has created more than a ripple of excitement after her dashing debut at Goodwood.

The striking grey three-year-old, unraced for joint-trainers John and Thady Gosden and now trained by David O'Meara, was an easy five-and-a-half-length winner of the 1m2f maiden on Sunday and might have won by even further but for being eased down by Danny Tudhope.

"That was poetry in motion and lovely to watch," said Cheveley Park's managing director Chris Richardson of the 425,000gns purchase from Book 1 in 2022.