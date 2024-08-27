'It's on our radar' - Significantly gearing up for potential bid to become first back-to-back Ayr Gold Cup winner in 93 years

Significantly has more Ayr Gold Cup glory on his radar and remains in contention to end a 93-year wait for another back-to-back winner of Scotland's most prestigious Flat race next month.

The Julie Camacho-trained six-year-old narrowly landed the 6f sprint by a neck last year from Ramazan and the duo are the 12-1 ante-post joint-favourites for this year's running. Should both take their chance, they are guaranteed a run in the £180,000 contest, which can have a maximum field of 25.

Significantly could bid to emulate Heronslea, who was the last horse to win successive runnings of the Ayr Gold Cup in 1930 and 1931. The Dandy Nicholls-trained Funfair Wane landed the 2002 and 2004 contests, having finished second-last in 2003.

He has not been seen since finishing sixth in the Palace House Stakes on 2,000 Guineas day at Newmarket in early May, but is gearing up for his comeback before a possible return to Scotland.

"He's coming back to himself and we'll hopefully see him on Sunday week at York in a Listed race," said Steve Brown, Camacho's husband and assistant trainer. "He's fresh and well after having a little blip after Newmarket, but we know he comes into his own at the back-end of the year. We feel being a fresh horse will be to our advantage.

"We're taking it one step at time, but there's a couple of stops he could make before in Pattern company, or we could go the traditional handicap route we went last year via the Portland at Doncaster a week before and then Ayr."

Shaquille: Group 1 victories capped a fantastic year for the Camacho yard Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Significantly's win last year capped a remarkable 2023 for the Camacho yard, which also included Commonwealth Cup and July Cup victories with Shaquille.

"It was special last year and this race meant a lot, and it's on our radar again," Brown added. "It was Niall O'Keeffe's first big winner as an owner and to come in a heritage handicap was brilliant.

"We'll have a look because he'll be higher in the weights this time, but it would be great if we could repeat it."

Among those who still remain in contention for the Ayr Gold Cup include impressive Newbury winner Lethal Levi, as well as fellow leading hopefuls Mostabshir, Aleezdancer and Jordan Electrics. The weights have been raised 2lb following the latest acceptors stage.

Godolphin's unbeaten juveniles Ancient Truth and Vintage Stakes hero Aomori City both remain in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster on September 14, in which 35 horses stood their ground.

Aomori City is also among 43 still in Newbury's Mill Reef Stakes a week later, which also include Coventry Stakes winner Rashabar and Gimcrack hero Cool Hoof Luke.

3.35 Ayr, September 21, Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup

Coral: 12 Ramazan, Significantly, 14 Aleezdancer, Billyjoh, Jordan Electrics, Lethal Levi, Mostabshir, My Mate Alfie, Northern Express, Orazio, Room Service, Sergeant Wilko, Wiltshire, Woodhay Wonder, 16 Bar

