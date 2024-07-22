International Stakes favourite The Wizard Of Eye only '50-50' to make the race at Ascot on Saturday

Ante-post favourite The Wizard Of Eye is only 50-50 to go to post for Saturday’s Moet & Chandon International Stakes at Ascot after bruising a foot, said trainer Charlie Fellowes.

The setback to the flashy chestnut, who won the Victoria Cup over this weekend’s seven-furlong course and distance in May, is a potential blow to punters who have backed him down to 4-1 in places for the £150,000 contest after he acquitted himself well to finish a running-on sixth in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes over six furlongs on the final day of Royal Ascot last month.

Fellowes said: “The Wizard Of Eye is a well-backed favourite for the International, but I think punters should know he had a setback over the weekend and is only 50-50 to be ready for the race.”

He added of the injury: “It’s nothing serious, only a bruised foot, but he is pretty sore at the moment and it needs to come right pretty quickly in order for him to run.

"I just wanted to let people who were thinking of backing him ante-post to sit tight at the moment as he is not a certain runner. We’ve declared him at the five-day stage so we are hoping he will be ready.”

Moet & Chandon International Stakes (3.00 Ascot, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 4 The Wizard Of Eye, 5 Carrytheone, 6 Billyjoh, 8 Aalto, 10 Orazio, 12 Fresh, Northern Express, 14 Hickory, Make Me King, 16 bar

Read these next:

Emily Upjohn to miss the King George as 11 remain in contention for Saturday's midsummer showpiece at Ascot

The curious case of the King George - what's behind Aidan O'Brien's surprisingly low-key record in the Ascot showpiece?

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

