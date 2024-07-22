- More
Emily Upjohn to miss the King George as 11 remain in contention for Saturday's midsummer showpiece at Ascot
Dual Group 1 winner Emily Upjohn will miss Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes after a field of 11, headed by last year's Derby winner and recent Prince of Wales's Stakes hero Auguste Rodin, remained in contention at the five-day forfeit stage.
Last seen in action going down by half a length to Bluestocking in the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh, Emily Upjohn had been a general 16-1 chance for the King George but joint-trainer John Gosden said on Monday that she would sidestep Ascot with discussions about her next target yet to take place.
Auguste Rodin, a huge disappointment when finishing last in the King George 12 months ago, heads the market at 6-5 with Paddy Power. Godolphin's Rebel's Romance is next best at 3-1.
Rebel's Romance will make only his sixth appearance in Britain at the age of six but is an intriguing runner having won top-level races in Germany, Dubai, Hong Kong and the United States in the past.
Bluestocking, who also holds an entry in the Group 1 Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on Thursday weeks, remains in contention with Ascot the likely plan as long as the ground is deemed not too fast, while Auguste Rodin's stablemates Continuous, Hans Anderson, Luxembourg and Point Lonsdale all stood their ground.
City Of Troy and Ambiente Friendly, first and second in the Derby, were taken out of the race and are instead heading for next month's Juddmonte International, while Irish Derby winner Los Angeles also misses Saturday's Group 1.
King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes confirmations
Auguste Rodin Aidan O'Brien
Continuous Aidan O'Brien
Dubai Honour William Haggas
Goliath Francis Graffard
Hans Andersen Aidan O'Brien
Luxembourg Aidan O'Brien
Middle Earth John and Thady Gosden
Point Lonsdale Aidan O'Brien
Rebel’s Romance Charlie Appleby
Bluestocking Ralph Beckett
Sunway David Menuisier
King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.40 Ascot, Saturday)
Paddy Power: 6-5 Auguste Rodin, 3 Rebel's Romance, 5 Bluestocking, 8 Sunway, 10 Continuous, Luxembourg, 12 Middle Earth, 14 Dubai Honour, 33 Goliath, 40 Point Lonsdale, 100 Hans Andersen
Published on inBritain
Last updated
