In-form Gavin Sheehan picks up King George VI Chase ride on Shark Hanlon's Irish raider Hewick

Shark Hanlon has booked in-form rider Gavin Sheehan to ride his stable star Hewick in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase .

Hanlon confirmed on Monday his intention to run Hewick in Tuesday's festive highlight at Kempton, but at that stage he was on the lookout for a replacement rider with Jordan Gainford sidelined following a heavy fall at Naas last week. Gainford fractured his T5 and T6 vertebrae.

The eight-year-old has been partnered by Rachael Blackmore and Brian Hughes on recent starts, but Hanlon has opted to call upon the services of Sheehan who has been riding the crest of a wave this month.

Sheehan has produced two superbly timed big-race rides this month, starting with his patient surge through the field on Datsalrightgino to win the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. He then claimed the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham last Saturday on Fugitif, getting up in the dying strides off a frantic pace set by the runner-up Il Ridoto.

Hanlon, who said earlier this week he "couldn't be happier" with Hewick heading into a King George clash with Allaho, Bravemansgame, Shishkin and potentially Gerri Colombe, has used Sheehan just once in the past.

Hewick is no stranger to British racecourses, having won the Durham National at Sedgefield, the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown and last season's Oaksey Chase back at the Esher track. He was also running well and had just been headed when falling two out in last season's Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival, and he is 20-1 with bet365 to win the King George.

Sheehan has also picked up a spare Grade 1 ride on Gowel Road in Saturday's Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot, with the seven-year-old's regular jockey Sam Twiston-Davies in action at Haydock instead.

Sheehan had not ridden for Nigel Twiston-Davies in the past two seasons, but won on Manimole at Newbury last month for the stable and has had five winners from 14 rides for the yard, with 12 of the 14 finishing in the first four.

Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (2.30 Kempton, December 26)

Ladbrokes: 7-4 Allaho, 9-4 Bravemansgame, 5 Gerri Colombe, 11-2 Shishkin, 8 Royale Pagaille, The Real Whacker, 14 Hewick, 33 Frodon

