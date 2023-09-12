'If it was to come off it would be magical' - excitement builds for royal runner Desert Hero in the St Leger

William Haggas believes Desert Hero has improved with every run this season, but the trainer is under no illusions about the challenge facing the royal runner when he lines up in the Betfred St Leger.

The three-year-old is among the leading contenders for the final British Classic of the year after providing the King and Queen with their first Royal Ascot success following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

After enhancing his claims with a narrow success in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood last time, Desert Hero is set to step up in trip as he attempts to become the first royal Classic winner since Dunfermline landed the St Leger in 1977.

The King and Queen are set to be in attendance at Doncaster where the son of Sea The Stars, a 9-2 shot with Betfred, will take on a maximum of eight rivals on Saturday under his regular partner Tom Marquand.

"He's been training well," said Haggas. "It's a competitive race and a lot will depend on what the Gosdens and Aidan [O'Brien] run. It's going to be difficult, but every Classic is – the fact he's there means he has a chance.

"He's shown a good turn of foot and looked like he'll stay. He did well at Ascot coming from behind on fast ground in the King George V and at Goodwood on softer ground last time. He seems to go on any ground.

"He appears to be getting better with every run this season, which is always a good sign. He's going the right way and it's great for us to be involved in the race. I don't think we've had many runners in the St Leger."

Marquand has ridden Desert Hero in each of his three starts this season and is attempting to win the St Leger for a second time after being called up for the winning ride aboard Galileo Chrome in 2020.

"It would be amazing to win a second St Leger," the jockey said. "The magnitude of it possibly being aboard Desert Hero for the King and Queen is not lost on me after the experience I had at Royal Ascot in June.

"I didn't acknowledge the significance beforehand. You just want to go out and win, but I think this time is a little bit different. The Doncaster crowd are notoriously passionate, and if it was to come off it would be magical.

"He ticks all the boxes of what you want from a St Leger horse. He has speed, he stays, he relaxes and he’s with the right team, so fingers crossed we get a good trip round."

Four yards are set to have runners in the race, with Haggas joined by Aidan O'Brien, John and Thady Gosden and Simon and Ed Crisford. Since 1988, the previous fewest trainers represented was five in 1993, 2005 and 2019.

The going at Doncaster was described as good to soft, soft in places on Tuesday following thundery showers during the weekend and there is an unsettled forecast for the remainder of the week. This has prompted support for Arrest, who was cut to 4-1 (from 6-1) by Betfred. He bounced back when landing the Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury last time and has form on testing ground, including when winning the Chester Vase in May.

Betfred spokesman Matt Hulmes said: "The move on Tuesday for proven mudlark Arrest has coincided with the heavens opening at Doncaster and an uncertain weather forecast for the week. Meanwhile Gregory has eased to a best-priced 3-1 with him yet to encounter anything worse than good ground."

Betfred St Leger (Doncaster, Saturday)

Betfred: 3 Gregory, 100-30 Continuous, 4 Arrest, 9-2 Desert Hero, 13-2 Middle Earth, 10 Chesspiece, Tower Of London, 16 Alexandroupolis, 50 Denmark

