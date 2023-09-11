'He deserves to be at the top of the market' - Gregory camp sweet on him and Frankie Dettori delivering in St Leger

The team behind Gregory, the horse bidding to provide Frankie Dettori with his farewell Classic winner in Britain, believe he deserves to be favourite for Saturday's Betfred St Leger (3.35).
A general 9-4 for the Doncaster highlight, Gregory can be backed at 5-2 with bet365, but is the clear market leader and will have the assistance of Dettori, who seeks a seventh success in the final Classic in Britain this year.
He will do that on a horse who only made his debut in April, but has since won Goodwood's Cocked Hat Stakes and the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot.
