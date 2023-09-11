'He deserves to be at the top of the market' - Gregory camp sweet on him and Frankie Dettori delivering in St Leger

The team behind Gregory , the horse bidding to provide Frankie Dettori with his farewell Classic winner in Britain, believe he deserves to be favourite for Saturday's Betfred St Leger (3.35).

A general 9-4 for the Doncaster highlight, Gregory can be backed at 5-2 with bet365, but is the clear market leader and will have the assistance of Dettori, who seeks a seventh success in the final Classic in Britain this year.

He will do that on a horse who only made his debut in April, but has since won Goodwood's Cocked Hat Stakes and the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot.