'I'd miss out on all the fun' - Michael Buckley resisting big offers for Constitution Hill

Constitution Hill's owner Michael Buckley has said he has received offers for Constitution Hill that economically he ought to have accepted – but feels it would be pointless selling him at any price because he could never replace the Champion Hurdle favourite.

Buckley was talking to the Racing Post for a major interview in Sunday's newspaper in which he reveals his remarkable upbringing, recalls the obstinance that saw him insist on buying Constitution Hill despite opposition from Nicky Henderson and excitedly ponders the possibility of his unbeaten star one day emulating the great Dawn Run as a Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup winner.

Constitution Hill has won a little over £264,000 by winning five from five under rules, but his perceived value has come to colossally exceed his earning power.

However, Buckley's business instincts in this case have been comprehensively outweighed in this matter by every other fibre of his being.

"They say there's a price for everything," he said, "but funnily enough with him there isn't, and I can say that with some certainty. There have been one or two bids that were big enough that economically I should have accepted , but I'm lucky I've got a nice business, so I won't starve, and emotionally I'm not interested.

"I've thought about it a lot: if I sold this horse, I'd have to change my life quite considerably because there would be no point ever buying another horse. I'm never going to find another horse like this.

"Other horses will come along, of course, but they won't come along for me, so there would be no point even looking. It would be pointless to sell him and try to replace him – every time he ran it would irritate me, and I'd miss out on all that fun."

That fun will next come at Cheltenham, with Constitution Hill inked in for a hugely anticipated clash with State Man in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

"I'll be scared of everything as we get nearer the day, of course," Buckley added, "but if we have the luck to get there safely, and then we have a bit of luck in the race, he'll be a tough nut to crack."

Read more from Michael Buckley in The Big Read, available in Sunday's newspaper or online for from 6pm on Saturday. Click to sign up.

