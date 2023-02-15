'I'd love to run but the rain isn't coming' - dry conditions could rule out The Two Amigos from Haydock

A lack of rain before Saturday's Betfred Grand National Trial () could throw into doubt the appearance of Welsh National winner The Two Amigos, who will be bidding to deliver another big-race success for trainer Nicky Martin.

Watering began at Haydock on Wednesday after forecast showers failed to materialise but Martin suspects the £100,000 contest could significantly cut up due to dry conditions and include the absence of her stable star, who is best priced at 10-1 for the marathon handicap.

"I'd love to run him but the rain isn't coming like I was hoping," Martin said. "He's such a ground-dependent horse and doesn't deserve to run on ground that is no good for him.

"He's absolutely jumping out of his skin at home, he's in such a good place, which makes the weather frustrating as I'm so keen to run him. He's on a very good handicap mark and has a lovely weight on Saturday at 10st 6lb. It's perfect, especially at a track he loves. This race has been the goal, but we'll just have to see."

Welsh National-winning jockey David Prichard will retain the ride and his 5lb claim ensures a significant weight advantage over topweight Bristol De Mai, another soft-ground specialist who claimed victory last year following the disqualification of The Galloping Bear.

"Bristol De Mai has always been my favourite horse in the world but he needs rain too, as does Snow Leopardess," Martin added. "There are a few other soft-ground horses in the field who may not go either. The whole race could really cut up as we're all in the same boat."

Bristol De Mai: winner of the race last year following the disqualification of The Galloping Bear Credit: John Grossick

The Two Amigos holds a back-up entry next weekend in the Vertem Eider Handicap Chase () at Newcastle but the weather could again spoil plans before an intended tilt at the Scottish National in April.

Martin said: "He is entered in the Eider next week but I don't know if there's going to be any more rain by then either. My plan was either the Grand National Trial or the Eider and then the Scottish National, it would be the perfect programme for him. I've always wanted to go to Ayr but it's always been very quick ground. Since it's so dry now I thought surely it's going to rain sometime!

"All I know is he's in seriously good order. You could tell even the day after winning the Welsh National – it's just rejuvenated him."

The going was good at Haydock as watering commenced on Wednesday but clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright is hopeful showers will hit the course by the end of the week.

He said: "We've decided to water and we're putting five millimetres on. We've had no rain so far, I think we might get some but not a material quantity, just drizzle or light showers. There's not enough for us to run a risk of not watering, and if it doesn't rain we'll be on the easy side of good for the meeting.

"A bit of rain would be welcome, but the most likely day for it is looking to be Saturday morning, so we're not willing to rely on that at this stage."

