'He's only eight and as good as ever' - Fakir D'Oudairies all set for Shishkin showdown at Ascot

Fakir D'oudairies on his way to winning the Marsh Chase at Aintree under Mark Walsh
Fakir D'Oudairies on his way to winning the Marsh Chase at Aintree under Mark WalshCredit: Pool

Allaho's absence from the Ryanair Chase has presented Fakir D'Oudairies with his best chance yet to break his festival duck according to the bookmakers, but Joseph O'Brien wants to get Saturday's Betfair Ascot Chase (3.35) out of the way first before committing to Cheltenham.

O'Brien skipped the festival with Fakir D'Oudairies last year and waited for Aintree instead. That patience paid dividends as his top-class chaser won a second Marsh Chase at the Grand National meeting.

However, Fakir D'Oudairies is now a general 3-1 to make it fourth time lucky at the festival in the Ryanair next month after news of Allaho's abdominal bleed emerged. He was fourth in the 2019 Supreme, second in the 2020 Arkle and also runner-up in the 2021 Ryanair to Allaho.

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 14 February 2023Last updated 18:46, 14 February 2023
