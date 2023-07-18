Back with a bang? Frankie Dettori lined up for Group-race bid on Lezoo at Newbury on Saturday

Ralph Beckett is hoping his prosperous link with Frankie Dettori can yield further success when the jockey returns to the saddle after suspension to ride Lezoo in the Group 3 bet365 Hackwood Stakes (3.00 ) at Newbury on Saturday.

The last two weekends have gone by without Dettori after he picked up suspensions for his whip use and for careless riding at Royal Ascot. The bans not only prevented him from riding Emily Upjohn in the Eclipse but also from having one final shot at winning the July Cup, the sole British Group 1 missing from his CV, prior to his retirement at the end of the year.

Dettori may have partnered Kinross, who finished third, in the July Cup due to his association with the six-year-old’s owner Marc Chan, who has a number of horses in training with Beckett.

Through his friendship with Chan, Dettori has ridden much more frequently for Beckett, claiming Group 1s on the likes of Angel Bleu and Kinross, as well as stakes wins on horses such as Prosperous Voyage, New Mandate and Lezoo.

In the last five years, Dettori has ridden 13 winners from 42 rides for Beckett in Britain, bringing in total prize-money of £1,222,919. In addition, Angel Bleu claimed the 2021 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere and Criterium International in France for the pairing. This contrasts to Dettori having just one winner from 16 rides in Britain for Beckett before their recent alliance.

Lezoo and William Buick (near side) secure a narrow victory in the Cheveley Park Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

“The intention is to go to Newbury with Lezoo and Frankie will be riding her,” Beckett said on Tuesday. “The last few years have been fun in the round having him riding for us, and we’ve had a lot of success with the likes of Angel Bleu, Kinross, Prosperous Voyage and this filly, so hopefully we can keep it going.

“We had thought about going to the July Cup with her as she came out of Ascot in really good form, but we thought it was best to drop in grade for her next start, so that’s why we’re going on Saturday.”

Dettori and Beckett could team up at Glorious Goodwood next month, with Kinross likely to be targeted at the Group 2 World Pool Lennox Stakes, while Beckett said last week’s Falmouth Stakes runner-up Remarquee was “50-50” to contest the Prix Rothschild at Deauville on Sunday week.

Prior to that, Beckett will be represented in the Group 1 Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday with Bluestocking.

Beckett said: “As things stand, she’s going to run and we’re looking forward to that. She’s been in great form and Colin Keane’s going to ride her.”

