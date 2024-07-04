'I can't wait until he comes' - Richard Hannon poised to welcome Breeders' Cup winner Unquestionable

Richard Hannon's grasp on the three-year-old miling division grew even stronger on Thursday when it was revealed Unquestionable was joining him from Aidan O'Brien.

The Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf winner has run only in the silver Al Shaqab Racing silks but was owned in conjunction with the Coolmore partners, who have recently been bought out by Sheikh Joaan.

Unquestionable chased home the Hannon-trained duo, Rosallion and Haatem , when fourth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas on his seasonal reappearance in May and he again found the former too strong when filling the same position in the St James's Palace Stakes.

"He's not here yet, but I think he's coming at some stage as Al Shaqab have bought all of him," said Hannon.

"I can't wait until he comes. I haven't been watching him that closely this year because I've had runners in his races, but he's obviously a Breeders' Cup-winning two-year-old and he's the kind of horse any trainer would love to have."

Unquestionable (second left, silver): chased home Rosallion and Haatem in the Irish 1,000 Guineas in May Credit: Patrick McCann

Another clash between Unquestionable and Hannon's star three-year-olds Rosallion and Haatem is not on the cards, with the trainer preferring the Group 2 World Pool Lennox Stakes on July 30 over the following day's Group 1 Qatar Sussex Stakes for his newest recruit.

He said: "My first inclination would probably to keep him away from Rosallion and Haatem because it looks like seven furlongs is his best trip from the little I know about him. I've had a few Wootton Bassetts. I had Beat Le Bon a few years ago and I have a few this year – he's a good stallion.

"The owners sponsor Glorious Goodwood and if he's here, fit and well in good time, then the Lennox Stakes probably will be his target."

Hannon has yet to win the Sussex Stakes but saw his father win it with Reel Buddy, Canford Cliffs and Toronado, and reported Rosallion and his Jersey Stakes winner Haatem to be in good form after Royal Ascot.

"Rosallion and Haatem are both on track for the Sussex Stakes," he said, before jokingly adding: "If there's any more around, send them my way! I'd be delighted to have them!"

