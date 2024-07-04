Derby winner City Of Troy to face seven rivals as declarations are made for Saturday's Coral-Eclipse at Sandown

City Of Troy will face seven rivals as he bids to complete an illustrious Derby and Eclipse double in Sandown's prestigious contest on Saturday (3.35) .

Last year's champion juvenile put his 2,000 Guineas flop behind him when a brilliant winner of the Epsom Classic last month, and faces his elders for the first time in the 1m2f Group 1. His task has been made easier with the omission of market rival White Birch, who was ruled out of the race on Wednesday.

City Of Troy aims to join an elite roll of honour of Derby winners who followed up in the Eclipse, which includes the great Sea The Stars and Golden Horn nine years ago. He will once again be ridden by Ryan Moore and is one of two runners for Aidan O'Brien.

The Ballydoyle trainer also saddles rank outsider Hans Andersen , while stablemates Luxembourg and Continuous were not declared.

Dancing Gemini , who will be ridden by Kieran Shoemark for the first time, and Ghostwriter also represent the Classic generation. The latter runs for trainer Clive Cox and owner Jeff Smith, who will also be represented by outsider See The Fire .

Ghostwriter won the Royal Lodge Stakes last year and notably finished ahead of City Of Troy when fourth in the 2,000 Guineas, before filling that same position in the Prix du Jockey Club. The going was heavy at Chantilly that day, but the colt is expected to benefit from the return to quicker ground.

Hampton Court Stakes winner Jayarebe , Group 1-winning juvenile Al Riffa and Stay Alert complete the field.

Coral-Eclipse confirmed runners and riders

Al Riffa Dylan Browne McMonagle

Hans Andersen Wayne Lordan

Stay Alert David Egan

City Of Troy Ryan Moore

Dancing Gemini Kieran Shoemark

Ghostwriter Richard Kingscote

Jayarebe Sean Levey

See The Fire David Probert

Coral-Eclipse (3.35 Sandown, Saturday)

Coral: 1-3 City Of Troy, 13-2 Dancing Gemini, Ghostwriter, 12 Jayarebe, 25 Al Riffa, 40 Stay Alert, See The Fire, 66 Hans Andersen

