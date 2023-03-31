'I can't wait to get back' - Kielan Woods set to return at Stratford on Saturday

Kielan Woods is set to return to the saddle at Stratford on Saturday after making a full recovery from breaking four vertebrae in his back.

Woods has not ridden since being unseated from Robeam in a handicap hurdle at Huntingdon on February 9.

The jockey did not require an operation and is full of praise for the team at Oaksey House in Lambourn, where he has been a regular visitor.

Woods said: “I can’t wait to get back. The rehab has gone well and I’ve been working very hard down at Oaksey House every day – they’re brilliant down there and have been doing a great job with me.

“I’m in good shape and as fit as a flea. It was gutting to miss Cheltenham but it is what it is and it’s a little easier when you have nice horses to come back to. I’ve been keeping an eye on the racing and it’s been brilliant to have spent some time with our newborn daughter Darcy.”

Ben Pauling: employed Kielan Woods as stable jockey in 2021

Woods became stable jockey to Ben Pauling in 2021 and has enjoyed a career-best season, riding 55 winners and posting a £1 level stake profit of +£77.11. The rider believes the Naunton stable has plenty of ammunition for the final weeks of the jumps season.

“It didn’t go great for Jipcot at Cheltenham but there were a few excuses for him and we still think he’s very nice,” said Woods. “Global Citizen and Shakem Up’Arry ran really well at Cheltenham and there’s plenty to look forward to at Ben’s. We have a lot of horses still to run.”

Woods’s comeback ride is on Samuel Spade, who won two of his first three starts over hurdles for Pauling before an early error hindered his chance in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. He takes on older horses in the opening 2m novice hurdle ().

“The Fred Winter didn’t go his way – he jumped the first sideways and all but unseated Luca [Morgan]. He’s back into calmer waters, and although it doesn’t look a bad novice hurdle, he should have a good chance.”

