'He's the horse of a lifetime' - popular chaser Blaklion retired aged 14

, the popular Grade 1-winning chaser and a regular over the Grand National fences, has been retired at the age of 14.

After a brief spell with Phil Kirby, Blaklion has been trained by Dan Skelton since he was bought by Darren and Annaley Yates for £300,000 in February 2019 and won more than £460,000 in prize-money in his nine-year career. His top-level triumph came in the 2016 RSA Chase, one of three Cheltenham wins for former trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies.

Blaklion won the 2017 Becher Chase having finished fourth in that year's Grand National when sent off favourite. He was the first British-trained horse home in the 2021 Grand National when finishing sixth.

The son of Kayf Tara had not won in four starts this season and connections have called time on his career after he was pulled up by Tristan Durrell in a 2m7½f handicap chase at Newcastle last Saturday.

Blaklion's record over the Grand National fences

Fourth, 2017 Grand National

Won, 2017 Becher Chase

Brought Down, 2018 Grand National

11th, 2018 Becher Chase

Sixth, 2021 Grand National

14th, 2022 Grand National

"It was that difficult because he was in such good form, but we couldn't go on forever," said Darren Yates. "The last thing I want for him at his age is having any disappointments at all.

"You're terrified he may get injured, but he's healthy and owes us nothing. He's been the horse of a lifetime."

Blaklion finished 14th in last year's National, but it was his sixth in 2021 as a 12-year-old when sent off at 50-1 that stands out for his owners.

Yates said: "It was well documented I bought him for a large amount and then he got injured and was out for 18 months. Dan got him ready for the National and he was sixth, which was amazing.

"I remember it was during Covid and you could only turn up as an owner with some of my family in the stands. Three out I really thought he was travelling best of anything and would win."

Blaklion: his two wins for Darren and Annaley Yeats came at Haydock Credit: John Grossick

Blaklion's two wins for Yates came at Haydock in December 2021, winning a veterans' chase before storming to a 28-length victory in The Last Fling Handicap Chase.

"They were very special days," said Yates. "The last victory he won easily from The Two Amigos, who went on to win the Welsh Grand National, and he absolutely loved Haydock. Even at that age he was as good as ever – he absolutely destroyed them.

"It was amazing when people saw him in the paddock because there wasn't a lot of him, but his jumping was some of the best I've seen."

Blaklion retires having won 11 of his 43 starts under rules and will embark on a new career during his retirement.

"A friend of ours has a beautiful home for him 20 minutes from us, he's got two daughters that really want to take him forward doing events," Yates said.

"He's going to someone who specialises with ex-racehorses first to calm him down, but he'll have another career really enjoying himself because he's certainly not ready to be stood in a field yet."

