'He’s a perfect horse for the St Leger' - Owen Burrows to work back from British Classic with Derby fourth Deira Mile

Owen Burrows will consider the Irish Derby for Deira Mile , but believes the St Leger at Doncaster in September is a more realistic option following a promising effort when fourth in the Derby at Epsom.

The 25-1 shot finished behind City Of Troy, Ambiente Friendly and Los Angeles last Saturday on his first attempt at a mile and a half.

The son of Camelot stayed on well when stepped up in trip and Burrows is confident he can improve again as he eyes another Classic bid.

He said: "We always thought going up in trip was when we’d see him in his best light. For me, he’d be a perfect horse for the Leger. He’s proven on soft ground and Doncaster at that time of year should produce some juice in the ground and that trip should be ideal for him.

"He went fine on the ground at Epsom but ran very well in bottomless conditions in the Futurity, so whatever the ground turned up at Doncaster wouldn’t bother me. We’ll probably work back from there.

"To finish fourth in the Derby is a solid run and if you’d have told me that morning we’d finish there then I’d have taken that. He had a clear run down the outside but he had a lot of ground to make up. Those in front had cleaner runs."

Burrows confirmed Deira Mile would swerve Royal Ascot in two weeks, but a crack at the Irish Derby on June 30 is a possibility depending on whether Derby hero City Of Troy featured.

He said: "We’re still looking at the Irish Derby because the nature of the track at the Curragh would suit him better. However, as Mr Fanshawe [trainer of Ambiente Friendly] said, if City Of Troy was to rock up then we’ll all try to miss him."

Alyanaabi (blue): looks to be Group 1-bound at Royal Ascot later this month Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

The Lambourn trainer is still preparing his squad for the royal meeting, with 2,000 Guineas fifth Alyanaabi expected to lead the line in the Group 1 St James’s Palace on June 18.

Burrows said: "He’s come out of the Guineas well and the form is stacking up pretty good."

Alflaila , War Rooms and the Shadwell-owned Rowayeh are likely to complete his Ascot team.

"We might contemplate the Wolferton for Alflaila to give him an easier option first time out this year," he said. "We’ll see how he is over the next ten days, to see how his work is shaping up, and if we’re really happy and he’s working the house down then we might look at the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

"War Rooms will be in the Hampton Court, even though I’ve left him in the King Edward VII. His owners will come and see him work on Saturday, but we’ll look at the entries and see which race is more suitable."

Rowayeh is likely to feature in the Kensington Palace and Burrows added: "She had her first start this year at the Guineas meeting and I felt she’d take a big step forward. She’s a year older and although she’s taken longer to come to hand than previously, I’m pleased with where she is now."

