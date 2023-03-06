'He was a star - there's no doubt about that' - Cloth Cap hailed by Jonjo O'Neill following retirement

Jonjo O'Neill on Monday hailed Cloth Cap following the popular chaser's retirement.

The son of Beneficial, Cloth Cap raced in the familiar yellow, green and white silks of the late Trevor Hemmings and secured his biggest success in the 2020 Ladbrokes Trophy. He went off the 11-2 favourite for that season's Grand National, but was pulled up and connections decided to call time on his career after he finished last of five in a veterans' chase at Newbury on Saturday.

O'Neill, who trains in Gloucestershire, said: "He was a great horse and we had a lot of good days with him. He was a grand old lad. He was nice as a youngster and you never know where those stars will come from, but he was one of them - there's no doubt about that.

"The Hennessy, which I still call it, is a great race and it meant a lot to win it for Trevor with him.

"He thrived on good ground and was a classic staying chaser who just loved jumping and galloping. He was a great character."

Jonjo O'Neill: trained Cloth Cap Credit: Edward Whitaker

Bought as a three-year-old for €46,000, Cloth Cap made his debut at Chepstow in April 2017 and won once over hurdles before developing into a productive novice chaser.

He followed his Ladbrokes Trophy win by landing Kelso's Premier Chase and went to Aintree a well-fancied shot, but was pulled up by Tom Scudamore after a breathing problem materialised.

"The wind got him and he's never been the same fella since," O'Neill added. "Trevor had a place where his horses are retired and I'm sure he'll join an elite paddock.

"He ran a cracker for a long way on Saturday, but he's had enough now and he's got to the point now where he can't finish his races. He's been a brilliant performer and deserves a happy retirement. We'll miss him loads."

