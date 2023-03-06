What's on this week: Cheltenham confirmations, big races at Sandown plus the Leinster National

Monday

Entries for the weekend, including the Betfair Imperial Cup at Sandown, will be revealed around midday, while members can read an interview with Gabriel Leenders, trainer of Stayers’ Hurdle hope Gold Tweet, at 6pm.

There is a 3m6½f handicap chase () on the six-race card at Wetherby with Silver In Disguise the only runner to have won over the marathon distance. Southwell winner Evania and the hat-trick-seeking Nolton Cross clash in a Class 2 1m4f handicap () at Wolverhampton.

The other afternoon jumps action comes from Southwell and Leopardstown.

Tuesday

Our West Country man James Stevens is reporting from a meeting of the cross-party group for racing in the Senedd. The whip review committee will convene for a third time to assess any potential offences from the previous week.

Jody Sole: was successful on Broken Halo at Sandown last month Credit: Mark Cranham

It’s Grand Military Gold Cup day () at Sandown with Jody Sole bidding to follow up on recent Royal Artillery Gold Cup winner Broken Halo for Paul Nicholls. Newcastle stages a jumps fixture with all-weather cards at Lingfield and Southwell.

Wednesday

Confirmations for day one of the Cheltenham Festival will be revealed at the six-day stage around midday. Will Luccia still be in Supreme contention? Her stablemate Epatante is expected to be supplemented for the Mares’ Hurdle at a cost of £4,599.

Graeme Rodway has explored the key data when it comes to making money at Cheltenham out of the record-breaking trainer Willie Mullins – members can read the piece at 6pm.

The five-timer-seeking Manofthepeople and Grade 2-winning hurdler Thomas Darby are among four entries for the 3m1f novice chase () at Catterick and Jon Snow, who has multiple entries at next week’s Cheltenham Festival, could run on the all-weather at Kempton (). The other racing takes place in the south at Fontwell and Lingfield.

Thursday

The potential fields for day two at Cheltenham will be out at midday and there could be a clue towards The Real Whacker’s target. He is entered in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase next Wednesday and the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup next Friday.

A mile maiden at Southwell () is the most valuable race of the day, with the William Haggas-trained Rose Bolt potentially bidding to go one better after a debut second at Lingfield. The other all-weather fixture is at Newcastle in the evening, with jump racing at Carlisle, Wincanton and Thurles.

Friday

Shishkin’s opposition in the Ryanair Chase could be thinned out, with the day three confirmations revealed at lunchtime. Marie’s Rock is another horse from Seven Barrows to look out for, with connections mulling over running in the Mares’ Hurdle or the Stayers’ Hurdle.

Ardera Cross: one to keep on side at Ayr Credit: John Grossick

Ardera Cross could bid for an eighth course win at Ayr in the 2m handicap chase () and five last-time-out scorers may clash in the 2m novice handicap chase () at Leicester. Exeter completes the afternoon jumps action with Dundalk and Kempton racing in the evening.

Saturday

Who will be lining up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup? The six-day confirmations will arrive before Saturday’s racing plus potential fields for all the races on the final day of the big meeting.

The Imperial Cup at Sandown is the big betting race. Floyd and Collier Bay feature on the honour roll and there is £100,000 up for grabs. Navan hosts the Grade 2 Webster Cup, while the Listed Lady Wulfruna Stakes and Lincoln trial take place at Wolverhampton. Ayr, Hereford, Gowran Park and Chelmsford feature on Saturday’s fixture list.

Gordon Elliott is the subject of our Big Read – available to read at 6pm online and in Sunday’s paper – as we take the temperature at the top Cullentra yard prior to the festival. Patrick Mullins meets Jane Mangan in another great piece for Members’ Club subscribers.

Sunday

Declarations for the most exciting afternoon’s racing this jumps season on day one of the Cheltenham Festival will be out at 10am. The opposition to the likes of Facile Vega, Jonbon, Constitution Hill and Honeysuckle will be revealed.

Noel Meade: won two of the last three Leinster Nationals Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Diol Ker could bid for back-to-back wins in the Bar One Racing Leinster National (4.52) at Naas, a race his trainer Noel Meade has won in two of the last three years, with the card including a Grade 3 novice hurdle and novice chase. Limerick stages a Grade 3 mares’ novice hurdle and the British action is at Market Rasen and Warwick.

