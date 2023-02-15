'He looks fit, light, hungry and very focused' - Oisin Murphy returns at Chelmsford

Qatar Racing have reaffirmed their support for Oisin Murphy with the three-time champion Flat jockey returning to the saddle at Chelmsford on Thursday evening following his 14-month ban for alcohol and Covid breaches.

Murphy, who has not ridden since November 2021, has a ten-year association with Qatar Racing and is a retained rider for Sheikh Fahad’s outfit, who have supported the top jockey in his recovery from a ban that was confirmed in a BHA hearing last February.

He chose not to self-isolate as required by the BHA's Covid rules when riding after a trip to Mykonos in September 2020 and failed two tests for alcohol at Chester in May and Newmarket in October the following year.