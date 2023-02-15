Racing Post logo
'He looks fit, light, hungry and very focused' - Oisin Murphy returns at Chelmsford

Oisin Murphy: returns to racing on February 16
Oisin Murphy: back race-riding at Chelmsford on Thursday eveningCredit: Edward Whitaker

Qatar Racing have reaffirmed their support for Oisin Murphy with the three-time champion Flat jockey returning to the saddle at Chelmsford on Thursday evening following his 14-month ban for alcohol and Covid breaches.

Murphy, who has not ridden since November 2021, has a ten-year association with Qatar Racing and is a retained rider for Sheikh Fahad’s outfit, who have supported the top jockey in his recovery from a ban that was confirmed in a BHA hearing last February.

He chose not to self-isolate as required by the BHA's Covid rules when riding after a trip to Mykonos in September 2020 and failed two tests for alcohol at Chester in May and Newmarket in October the following year.

Jack HaynesReporter
Published on 15 February 2023Last updated 18:59, 15 February 2023
more inBritain
