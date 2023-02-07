Oisin Murphy 'a man on a mission' as he is cleared for return to riding next week

Oisin Murphy is "looking like a man on a mission" according to trainer Hugo Palmer, who is set for an early reunion with the former champion jockey when he could resume his riding career at Chelmsford next Thursday.

On Tuesday the BHA determined that Murphy was a suitable individual to hold a licence again, ending his 14-month exclusion due to breaches of Covid rules and twice being above the alcohol threshold.

Murphy's riding licence has been approved with conditions, however, as the BHA emphasise the need to ensure "British racing is clean, safe and fair".