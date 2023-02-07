Oisin Murphy 'a man on a mission' as he is cleared for return to riding next week
Oisin Murphy is "looking like a man on a mission" according to trainer Hugo Palmer, who is set for an early reunion with the former champion jockey when he could resume his riding career at Chelmsford next Thursday.
On Tuesday the BHA determined that Murphy was a suitable individual to hold a licence again, ending his 14-month exclusion due to breaches of Covid rules and twice being above the alcohol threshold.
Murphy's riding licence has been approved with conditions, however, as the BHA emphasise the need to ensure "British racing is clean, safe and fair".
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in