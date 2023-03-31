Harry Whittington to relinquish licence at the end of season to focus on pre-training

Grade 1-winning trainer Harry Whittington will relinquish his training licence at the end of the jumps season.

The trainer enjoyed success at the highest level when the ill-fated Arzal won at Aintree in 2016 but has had to overcome several issues in recent years and will now focus on pre-training, offering services such as breaking in, turnout, rehabilitation and sales consignment.

Whittington, who is based at Hill Barn Stables just outside Lambourn, also enjoyed Cheltenham Festival success when Simply The Betts won the Plate in 2020 for high-profile owners Andrew and Kate Brooks, who have since slimmed their interests and moved their horses elsewhere.

A statement read: "An opportunity came up last summer to reintroduce some horses into pre-training, a discipline which we originally set out to do before taking out a trainer's licence in 2012.

"Within a short space of time we have brought in several new clients and demand has been such that we soon realised we needed to make a choice between the two rather than continue to operate the yard on a hybrid model.

"The decision was not taken lightly as we have such fantastic support from loyal owners. However, ultimately, we have made the choice because it is the best use of our collective skills as horsemen. It's a business model which works, and we are well positioned with fantastic facilities which are ideally suited to this alternative venture."

Other big winners for Whittington include the Brooks-owned pair Saint Calvados and Rouge Vif, who moved to Paul Nicholls' yard in 2021. The trainer saddled his most recent winner when Docpickedme scored at Doncaster last month.

