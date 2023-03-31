2023 Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster: the runners, the odds, the verdict
The Flat turf season kicks off at Doncaster and the feature race of the card is the £150,000 Lincoln Handicap (3.35). It has thrown up the likes of Gabriel, Addeybb and Haqeeqy in recent years, so is a handicap worth following. You can find all the key details about this Saturday's race from our industry-leading Spotlight team here . . .
Pertemps Network Lincoln (3.35 Doncaster): racecard and betting
1 Migration
Reappeared last April with fine 2nd in hot h'cap; below best on last two runs last October
Trainer: David Menuisier
Jockey: Benoit De La Sayette
SP forecast: 25-1
2 Awaal
Bolted up on handicap debut at Redcar last October and he's firmly in calculations
Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford
Jockey: James Doyle
SP forecast: 11-2
3 Witch Hunter
In good form over 7f on AW this winter; tackles a new trip and hotter company here
Trainer: Richard Hannon
Jockey: Sean Levey
SP forecast: 50-1
4 Greatgadian
Some creditable efforts in defeat in recent months but he looks exposed
Trainer: Roger Varian
Jockey: Aidan Keeley (5)
SP forecast: 40-1
5 Atrium
Won in a big field over C&D (soft) last September and he's respected on his return
Trainer: Charlie Fellowes
Jockey: Kieran Shoemark
SP forecast: 11-1
6 Boardman
7yo; better than ever in 2022 but has never won off a mark this high & this is very tough
Trainer: John Quinn
Jockey: David Allan
SP forecast: 33-1
7 Safe Voyage
7yo; better than ever in 2022 but has never won off a mark this high & this is very tough
Trainer: Tim Easterby
Jockey: David Allen
SP forecast: 33-1
8 Empirestateofmind
Runner-up in big fields on final 2 runs last year (including C&D); could give good account
Trainer: John Quinn
Jockey: Taylor Fisher (5)
SP forecast: 16-1
9 Montassib
His two best RPRs have coincided with his two encounters with slow turf; interesting
Trainer: William Haggas
Jockey: Cieren Fallon
SP forecast: 12-1
10 Baradar
Won on stable debut here last November & on his old form there's still mileage in his mark
Trainer: George Boughey
Jockey: Kevin Stott
SP forecast: 8-1
11 Bopedro
Good 2nd here last October on final start and could still have more to offer for this yard
Trainer: David O'Meara
Jockey: Daniel Tudhope
SP forecast: 16-1
12 Al Mubhir
Commanding win at Haydock last October and this 4yo could have more left in the tank
Trainer: William Haggas
Jockey: Andrea Atzeni
SP forecast: 4-1f
13 Croupier
2l win on AW debut last Oct; has to transfer improvement back to turf but not ruled out
Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford
Jockey: Harry Burns (3)
SP forecast: 20-1
14 Jimi Hendrix
Below par on final three runs last year but gelded since and could be well treated
Trainer: Ralph Beckett
Jockey: Rossa Ryan
SP forecast: 12-1
15 Wanees
Won last September on first run since being gelded and could continue to climb the ranks
Trainer: Charles Hills
Jockey: Jim Crowley
SP forecast: 8-1
16 Eilean Dubh
Return to form needed but may have needed recent run and he won four times last year
Trainer: Karl Burke
Jockey: Clifford Lee
SP forecast: 33-1
17 Toshizou
Ran 8 times for Joseph O'Brien; changed hands for 22,000gns; probably needs career-best
Trainer: Roger Fell
Jockey: Jonny Peate (5)
SP forecast: 25-1
18 Encourageable
Made all at Thirsk last September but only sixth behind some of these at Haydock next time
Trainer: James Horton
Jockey: David Probert
SP forecast: 25-1
19 Revich
Return to form needed but may have needed recent run and he won four times last year
Trainer: Richard Spencer
Jockey: Hollie Doyle
SP forecast: 50-1
20 Helm Rock
Won three times last Aug/Sept but down the field at York in October and this is very tough
Trainer: Daniel & Claire Kubler
Jockey: Ben Curtis
SP forecast: 50-1
21 Majestic
Won the Cambridgeshire at 25-1 last September and reappears with yard in fine form
Trainer: Jack Channon
Jockey: George Bass
SP forecast: 11-1
22 Yanifer
Caught the eye with the style of his improved wins last October; may have needed AW return
Trainer: Harriet Bethell
Jockey: Cam Hardie
SP forecast: 33-1
The verdict
The very lightly raced AWAAL was seriously impressive when winning on his handicap debut at Redcar last October.
