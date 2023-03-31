Racing Post logo
2023 Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Haqeeqy ( Benoit de la Sayette ) wins the Lincoln for trainers John & Thady GosdenDoncaster 27.3.21 Pic: Edward Whitaker/Racing Post
Haqeeqy (left): the winner of the 2021 Lincoln Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Flat turf season kicks off at Doncaster and the feature race of the card is the £150,000 Lincoln Handicap (3.35). It has thrown up the likes of Gabriel, Addeybb and Haqeeqy in recent years, so is a handicap worth following. You can find all the key details about this Saturday's race from our industry-leading Spotlight team here . . .

Pertemps Network Lincoln (3.35 Doncaster): racecard and betting

1 Migration

Reappeared last April with fine 2nd in hot h'cap; below best on last two runs last October

TrainerDavid Menuisier
Jockey: Benoit De La Sayette
SP forecast: 25-1

Silk
Migration15:35 Doncaster

Jky: Benoit De La Sayette (3lb)Tnr: David Menuisier

2 Awaal

Bolted up on handicap debut at Redcar last October and he's firmly in calculations

TrainerSimon & Ed Crisford
Jockey: James Doyle
SP forecast: 11-2

Awaal
Awaal15:35 Doncaster

Jky: James Doyle (-lb)Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

3 Witch Hunter

In good form over 7f on AW this winter; tackles a new trip and hotter company here

TrainerRichard Hannon
Jockey: Sean Levey
SP forecast: 50-1

Silk
Witch Hunter15:35 Doncaster

Jky: Sean Levey (-lb)Tnr: Richard Hannon

4 Greatgadian

Some creditable efforts in defeat in recent months but he looks exposed

TrainerRoger Varian
Jockey: Aidan Keeley (5)
SP forecast: 40-1

Silk
Greatgadian15:35 Doncaster

Jky: Aidan Keeley (5lb)Tnr: Roger Varian

5 Atrium

Won in a big field over C&D (soft) last September and he's respected on his return

TrainerCharlie Fellowes
Jockey: Kieran Shoemark
SP forecast: 11-1

Atrium
Atrium15:35 Doncaster

Jky: Kieran Shoemark (-lb)Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

6 Boardman

7yo; better than ever in 2022 but has never won off a mark this high & this is very tough

TrainerJohn Quinn
Jockey: David Allan
SP forecast: 33-1

Silk
Boardman15:35 Doncaster

Jky: David Allan (-lb)Tnr: Tim Easterby

7 Safe Voyage

7yo; better than ever in 2022 but has never won off a mark this high & this is very tough

TrainerTim Easterby
Jockey: David Allen
SP forecast: 33-1

Silk
Safe Voyage15:35 Doncaster

Jky: Jason Hart (-lb)Tnr: John Quinn

8 Empirestateofmind

Runner-up in big fields on final 2 runs last year (including C&D); could give good account

TrainerJohn Quinn
Jockey: Taylor Fisher (5)
SP forecast: 16-1

Silk
Empirestateofmind15:35 Doncaster

Jky: Taylor Fisher (5lb)Tnr: John Quinn

9 Montassib

His two best RPRs have coincided with his two encounters with slow turf; interesting

TrainerWilliam Haggas
Jockey: Cieren Fallon
SP forecast: 12-1

Silk
Montassib15:35 Doncaster

Jky: Cieren Fallon (-lb)Tnr: William Haggas

10 Baradar

Won on stable debut here last November & on his old form there's still mileage in his mark

Trainer: George Boughey
Jockey: Kevin Stott
SP forecast: 8-1

Silk
Baradar15:35 Doncaster

Jky: Kevin Stott (-lb)Tnr: George Boughey

11 Bopedro

Good 2nd here last October on final start and could still have more to offer for this yard

TrainerDavid O'Meara
Jockey: Daniel Tudhope
SP forecast: 16-1

Silk
Bopedro15:35 Doncaster

Jky: Daniel Tudhope (-lb)Tnr: David O'Meara

12 Al Mubhir

Commanding win at Haydock last October and this 4yo could have more left in the tank

TrainerWilliam Haggas
Jockey: Andrea Atzeni
SP forecast: 4-1f

Silk
Al Mubhir15:35 Doncaster

Jky: Andrea Atzeni (-lb)Tnr: William Haggas

13 Croupier

2l win on AW debut last Oct; has to transfer improvement back to turf but not ruled out

TrainerSimon & Ed Crisford
Jockey: Harry Burns (3)
SP forecast: 20-1

Silk
Croupier15:35 Doncaster

Jky: Harry Burns (3lb)Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

14 Jimi Hendrix

Below par on final three runs last year but gelded since and could be well treated

TrainerRalph Beckett
Jockey: Rossa Ryan
SP forecast: 12-1

Silk
Jimi Hendrix15:35 Doncaster

Jky: Rossa Ryan (-lb)Tnr: Ralph Beckett

15 Wanees

Won last September on first run since being gelded and could continue to climb the ranks

TrainerCharles Hills
Jockey: Jim Crowley
SP forecast: 8-1

Wanees
Wanees15:35 Doncaster

Jky: Jim Crowley (-lb)Tnr: Charles Hills

16 Eilean Dubh

Return to form needed but may have needed recent run and he won four times last year

Trainer: Karl Burke
Jockey: Clifford Lee
SP forecast: 33-1

Silk
Eilean Dubh15:35 Doncaster

Jky: Clifford Lee (-lb)Tnr: K R Burke

17 Toshizou

Ran 8 times for Joseph O'Brien; changed hands for 22,000gns; probably needs career-best

TrainerRoger Fell
Jockey: Jonny Peate (5)
SP forecast: 25-1

Silk
Toshizou15:35 Doncaster

Jky: Jonny Peate (5lb)Tnr: Roger Fell

18 Encourageable

Made all at Thirsk last September but only sixth behind some of these at Haydock next time

TrainerJames Horton
Jockey: David Probert
SP forecast: 25-1

Silk
Encourageable15:35 Doncaster

Jky: David Probert (-lb)Tnr: James Horton

19 Revich

Return to form needed but may have needed recent run and he won four times last year

TrainerRichard Spencer
Jockey: Hollie Doyle
SP forecast: 50-1

Revich
Revich15:35 Doncaster

Jky: Hollie Doyle (-lb)Tnr: Richard Spencer

20 Helm Rock

Won three times last Aug/Sept but down the field at York in October and this is very tough

TrainerDaniel & Claire Kubler
Jockey: Ben Curtis
SP forecast: 50-1

Silk
Helm Rock15:35 Doncaster

Jky: Ben Curtis (-lb)Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

21 Majestic

Won the Cambridgeshire at 25-1 last September and reappears with yard in fine form

TrainerJack Channon
Jockey: George Bass
SP forecast: 11-1

Silk
Majestic15:35 Doncaster

Jky: George Bass (3lb)Tnr: Jack Channon

22 Yanifer

Caught the eye with the style of his improved wins last October; may have needed AW return

TrainerHarriet Bethell
Jockey: Cam Hardie
SP forecast: 33-1

Silk
Yanifer15:35 Doncaster

Jky: Cam Hardie (-lb)Tnr: Harriet Bethell

The verdict

The very lightly raced AWAAL was seriously impressive when winning on his handicap debut at Redcar last October.

Awaal
Awaal15:35 Doncaster

Jky: James Doyle (-lb)Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Published on 31 March 2023Last updated 07:00, 31 March 2023
