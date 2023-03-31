2023 Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The Flat turf season kicks off at Doncaster and the feature race of the card is the £150,000 Lincoln Handicap ( ). It has thrown up the likes of Gabriel, Addeybb and Haqeeqy in recent years, so is a handicap worth following. You can find all the key details about this Saturday's race from our industry-leading Spotlight team here . . .

1

Reappeared last April with fine 2nd in hot h'cap; below best on last two runs last October

Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Benoit De La Sayette

SP forecast: 25-1

Migration 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

2

Bolted up on handicap debut at Redcar last October and he's firmly in calculations

Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: James Doyle

SP forecast: 11-2

Awaal 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

3

In good form over 7f on AW this winter; tackles a new trip and hotter company here

Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

SP forecast: 50-1

Witch Hunter 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

4

Some creditable efforts in defeat in recent months but he looks exposed

Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Aidan Keeley (5)

SP forecast: 40-1

Greatgadian 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

5

Won in a big field over C&D (soft) last September and he's respected on his return

Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

SP forecast: 11-1

Atrium 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

6

7yo; better than ever in 2022 but has never won off a mark this high & this is very tough

Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: David Allan

SP forecast: 33-1

Boardman 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

7

7yo; better than ever in 2022 but has never won off a mark this high & this is very tough

Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allen

SP forecast: 33-1

Safe Voyage 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

8

Runner-up in big fields on final 2 runs last year (including C&D); could give good account

Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Taylor Fisher (5)

SP forecast: 16-1

Empirestateofmind 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

9

His two best RPRs have coincided with his two encounters with slow turf; interesting

Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

SP forecast: 12-1

Montassib 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

10

Won on stable debut here last November & on his old form there's still mileage in his mark

Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Kevin Stott

SP forecast: 8-1

Baradar 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

11

Good 2nd here last October on final start and could still have more to offer for this yard

Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

SP forecast: 16-1

Bopedro 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

12

Commanding win at Haydock last October and this 4yo could have more left in the tank

Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

SP forecast: 4-1f

Al Mubhir 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

13

2l win on AW debut last Oct; has to transfer improvement back to turf but not ruled out

Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Harry Burns (3)

SP forecast: 20-1

Croupier 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

14

Below par on final three runs last year but gelded since and could be well treated

Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

SP forecast: 12-1

Jimi Hendrix 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

15

Won last September on first run since being gelded and could continue to climb the ranks

Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Jim Crowley

SP forecast: 8-1

Wanees 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

16

Return to form needed but may have needed recent run and he won four times last year

Trainer: Karl Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

SP forecast: 33-1

Eilean Dubh 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

17

Ran 8 times for Joseph O'Brien; changed hands for 22,000gns; probably needs career-best

Trainer: Roger Fell

Jockey: Jonny Peate (5)

SP forecast: 25-1

Toshizou 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

18

Made all at Thirsk last September but only sixth behind some of these at Haydock next time

Trainer: James Horton

Jockey: David Probert

SP forecast: 25-1

Encourageable 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

19

Return to form needed but may have needed recent run and he won four times last year

Trainer: Richard Spencer

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

SP forecast: 50-1

Revich 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

20

Won three times last Aug/Sept but down the field at York in October and this is very tough

Trainer: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Jockey: Ben Curtis

SP forecast: 50-1

Helm Rock 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

21

Won the Cambridgeshire at 25-1 last September and reappears with yard in fine form

Trainer: Jack Channon

Jockey: George Bass

SP forecast: 11-1

Majestic 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

22

Caught the eye with the style of his improved wins last October; may have needed AW return

Trainer: Harriet Bethell

Jockey: Cam Hardie

SP forecast: 33-1

Yanifer 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

2023 Lincoln Handicap: best betting offers

have a new customer offer available if you sign up .

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up .

are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places, .

have lots of offers, extra places and money-back offers. Sign up for a new account .

New customers can claim free bets here and benefit from their money-back offers .

To get a free bet from , simply sign up to a new account .

Sign up for a new account. They have an offer for new customers .

If you're a new customer, will give you a free bet. Sign up to claim.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

The verdict

The very lightly raced was seriously impressive when winning on his handicap debut at Redcar last October.

Awaal 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.