'Good boy! You're a weapon!' - take to the saddle as former top-class chaser Lostintranslation wins the Yeomanry Ride

Exactly four years on from his biggest success in the Betfair Chase, Lostintranslation was back in the groove as he negotiated a very different challenge in the Yeomanry Ride in Gloucestershire last weekend.

His rider, Roddy Stanning, provided the best view in the house as he recorded the event on his GoPro and uploaded the footage to YouTube .

Stanning took on the 11-year-old after his retirement from Colin and Joe Tizzard's stable last winter and has quietly introduced him to a different way of life in hunting and team chasing.

Lostintranslation was among a field of 20 for a famous cross-country race across a section of the Duke of Beaufort's Badminton Estate for riders with a connection to the military. It is in the style of the original point-to-points, with the field jumping hedges, walls and hurdles through a couple of miles of stunning countryside.

During the ride Stanning provides a running commentary, encouraging his fellow competitors and navigating on the hop. In the end, they even end up catching the loose horse belonging to his wife, Susannah.

"It was particularly uncomplicated because he's such a good horse," Stanning said. "We've had quite a few ex-racehorses over the years, we've about six we do team chasing with and occasionally these hunt rides. Some of them do take to it well, some can kind of regress back to racing and get keen and excited, but he's just a legend, really laid back about everything and nothing overwhelms him. I mean, anyone could ride him. Just steer a bit and don't fall off!"

Lostintranslation, owned by Paul Taylor and Richard O'Dwyer, ran in their yellow and black colours in memory of Taylor's young son, Charlie , who died in a car accident in 2015. He was bought by Ross Doyle for €38,000 at the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale as a three-year-old store.

The son of Flemensfirth won over £420,000 in his racing career, including the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree. He was a close third to Al Boum Photo in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and ran in last year's Grand National. He looked to have lost his way last season and the chapter was closed when he was pulled-up in a handicap chase at Warwick.

Stanning knew Joe Tizzard as they are both part of the committee of their local point-to-point, for the Blackmore and Sparkford Vale. He had asked the trainer before what was to be Lostintranslation's swansong whether he might have a chance of taking him on, and when he was retired, Tizzard told him the horse could be his.

Lostintranslation was actually a late call-up for Stanning, who has a farming business as well as being a polo player. He was due to ride the former Emma Lavelle-trained Gunfleet, who picked up a setback.

"The aim was just to have a school round, sit in sixth to eighth and let the half-dozen competitive thoroughbreds go off in front and stay out of trouble so he could learn a bit," Stanning said. "He was nowhere near race-fit but I wanted to support the race. It was just so easy for him, I felt the others in front of me were hardly going anywhere, and I thought, 'I can't go any slower than this'.

"I looked at my head cam and we were at one point going about 29 or 30mph, that's actually a pretty decent race pace. For a big horse he's very agile and very balanced. It just took nothing out of him, his ears were pricked the whole way round."

The Yeomanry is among the most prestigious hunt rides, along with the likes of the Melton and the Golden Button. Stanning says Lostintranslation has so much ability that he could probably win any of them but that would be somewhat against the spirit of the game, even if he is sure to be given another try some time.

"He's had his career in racing and I really like team chasing, it's not about one person and one horse it's about getting everyone round so we'll pick and choose," he said. "I just didn't want to put him under any pressure, I wanted him to learn the job, have a bit of fun and gain the love for doing something that wasn't racing.

"When you've got a horse that's so capable and intelligent . . . he's calm, considered, he's good with his feet. He has all the attributes that are necessary to do something else."

