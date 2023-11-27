'This thing will be smashing Coolmore up the Ascot straight!' - Clive Washbourn lets rip with 200,000gns Tattersalls top lot

“Two hundred! Show us your money!” bellowed Clive Washbourn as he stood up in the seats to the right of the rostrum and faced down his rival bidders during the Tattersalls December Yearling Sale on Monday.

That 30,000gns increase not only raised the price - and the decibels - inside the Park Paddocks auditorium, it also broke his oppositions’ spirit as Richard Hannon, who had bid 170,000gns, and Anthony Stroud, responsible for a play of 150,000gns, had no further response.

That left the ebullient owner free to deploy his signature celebration of “Get in there my son!” when the hammer fell, which in turn was met by a hearty cheer and a round of applause from those watching on from the packed gangway below.

The lot in Washbourn’s crosshairs was the Pinatubo colt out of Narak bred by Gigginstown House and offered by Eddie O’Leary’s Lynn Lodge Stud. Washbourn was, unsurprisingly, effusive in his praise for the colt as he outlined some punchy ambitions for his purchase.

“He is the greatest colt in the sale,” said Washbourn. “I love Tatts. This sale is amazing value for money because quite often you get Book 1 rejects. The most important thing is understanding why they’ve been rejected. These Pinatubos look like middleweight fighters - this thing will be smashing Coolmore up the Ascot straight! Boof boof!”

The colt is the first foal out of Narak, a winning daughter of Dubawi and Chachamaidee, who was awarded the Group 1 Matron Stakes in the stewards’ room. Narak joined the Gigginstown broodmare band at a cost of 430,000gns when the Pinatubo colt was in utero. He had been due to appear at Book 1 last month but was rerouted here having been withdrawn.

The Pinatubo colt bought in spectacular style by Clive Washbourn Credit: Alisha Meeder

“I thought I might not be able to get him because Laura, my lovely girlfriend, was supposed to keep me under control and I lost the plot and bought a Mohaather out of the ether [for 50,000gns] earlier on,” Washbourn continued. “I’m a small, insignificant owner that’s had seven or eight Group winners but I have a brilliant pedigree man, my own rules and a brilliant trainer, who looks at the actual physicals.

“For us, this colt is a four-star rating. He’s as near to Thundering Blue as we’ve ever had. I sent David [Menuisier] up here and he called me to say, ‘God this colt is beautiful’, so that was it. If anyone is going to train this colt to be a Group 1 winner it’s David. I love him - he’s grumpy and probably not user friendly but he’s a real horseman.”

He added: “This colt was our number one target. I think I probably overpaid as I got a little rush of blood! I could’ve probably got him for less and, to be honest with you, I’ve probably been a complete idiot, but I wanted this horse. When he cruises up and does Coolmore in the Coventry, we won’t worry about the 30 [thousand guineas]! The sales are quite quiet and you might have gathered that I’m quite loud, but I love the theatre of it all.”

There is little wonder that Washbourn’s enthusiasm is up at the moment as he has enjoyed a fine end to the season with his homebred Caius Chorister landing the Group 3 Prix Belle de Nuit and Devil’s Point running second to Ancient Wisdom in the Group 1 Kameko Futurity Trophy Stakes. He also put forward Chelmsford novice winner Louis Quatorze as a horse to follow for next season, adding: “We think he might be better than Sunway and Devil’s Point. We love New Bay.”

That 200,000gns acquisition capped a day that saw 4,778,200gns change hands, a six per cent increase compared to 2022. The average of 37,330gns was also up by eight per cent, although the median went in the opposite direction by nine points at 20,000gns, having been 22,000gns 12 months ago. The clearance rate was 79 per cent as 128 sold from 162 offered.

Washbourn may have started a new sales ring trend as Tony Elliott, founder of Rogue Gallery Racing, let out his own “Get in there my son!” when he secured the Chasemore Farm's Dubawi colt out of Nyaleti for 130,000gns alongside Billy Jackson Stops later in the session.

