'He was extraordinary and we might even bring him back to two miles' - Willie Mullins considers dropping Gaelic Warrior in trip

Willie Mullins has hailed Gaelic Warrior's chase debut as "extraordinary" and is toying with the idea of dropping back to the minimum trip rather than stepping up to three miles again in the near future.

Gaelic Warrior is as short as 3-1 favourite with some firms for the 2024 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, and he did win the Grade 1 Irish Daily Mirror Novice Hurdle over three miles at the Punchestown festival in April. But Mullins is thinking shorter rather than longer distances for the five-year-old's next start after he bolted up by 15 lengths in the 2m3f beginners' chase back at Punchestown on Saturday.

That sizzling performance from the front earned him a Racing Post rating of 158, just 5lb shy of what subsequent Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs got for his chase debut at Leopardstown in 2021.

It is officially the third-best chase debut of the modern era according to RPRs, with Altior's 160 for his 63-length success over Black Corton the only other horse to achieve a higher mark along with Galopin Des Champs.

Reflecting on his remarkable Punchestown performance, Mullins said: "He blew me away, that was an extraordinary performance."

When asked about further plans for Gaelic Warrior and what trips he might try with him, the champion trainer said: "I'll have to have a good think about it now. I might even have to come back to two miles with him. His method and style of racing suggests to me that we should be thinking of shorter trips rather than longer ones at this point in time in his career.

"I do think when he learns to settle over fences he will be fine over a longer trip. He's enthusiastic at the moment and just seems to love his racing."

Gaelic Warrior has been runner-up at the last two Cheltenham Festivals. He was second to Impaire Et Passe in last season's Ballymore Novices' Hurdle and filled the same position on his first start for Mullins in the 2022 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle when a warm 13-8 favourite.

Since Saturday he has been well supported for the Turners Novices' Chase and is generally 7-2 favourite for that event.

Galopin Des Champs would have won that race in 2022 had he not crumpled on landing at the last, and Mullins reports this year's Gold Cup hero to be none the worse for his shock defeat in the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown on Sunday.

The seven-year-old didn't jump with his usual fluency and was beaten a length and three-quarters into third by Fastorslow, also his conqueror in the Punchestown Gold Cup back in April.

Galopin Des Champs can't reel in stablemate Appreciate It (left) and eventual winner Fastorslow in Sunday's John Durkan at Punchestown Credit: Patrick McCann

Mullins said: "Galopin seems grand and I've been very, very happy with him over the last two days. He was a bit dead in himself on Sunday but he has eaten up everything since then.

"A lot of people have said to me since the race that he wasn't beaten that far and it was over an inadequate trip, but I have to say I was disappointed with him.

"I haven't any plans for him made yet. I'll let the dust settle for a while."

Mullins was thrilled with the performance of runner-up Appreciate It , and said: "He seemed to be back to himself and I was delighted with the way he ran."

Chase debuts by Racing Post Rating

163 Galopin Des Champs

160 Altior

158 GAELIC WARRIOR

155 Bob Olinger

154 Sprinter Sacre

153 Douvan

152 Kauto Star

152 Vautor

151 Best Mate

149 Bravemansgame

149 Coneygree

145 Simonsig

141 Denman

