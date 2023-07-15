Frankie Dettori and manager Peter Burrell end 36-year partnership

Frankie Dettori will complete the final months of his riding career minus the services of the manager who began working with him in 1987 after the sport's biggest star parted company with long-time aide Peter Burrell.

Dettori, who is due to retire from the weighing room at the end of this year, has been linked closely with Burrell for almost all the last 36 years, during which time the pair have been allies through periods of elation and despair.

It had been expected that Burrell – who first met Dettori when the then teenager was chalking the board in a Newmarket betting shop – would guide his most famous client into a media career. That job will now rest with Howard Kruger's H Talent Management company, whose advertised client list includes William Buick, Matt Chapman, Vanessa Feltz and Nigel Farage.

Peter Burrell (centre), pictured with Frankie Dettori and the jockey's former agent Ray Cochrane Credit: Edward Whitaker

"I just think it's the perfect time," said Burrell, who this year joined forces with star apprentice Billy Loughnane and was hired as a consultant by the Professional Jockeys Association.

"Frankie is having a change of direction and the same is true of me. I'm involved in a lot of other projects and really do feel that now is the right time to do this. I'm going to remain fully behind Frankie but I no longer want to have the daily involvement because there are other things I'm keen to focus on.

"This genuinely was a mutual decision. We're both in great shape and I think Frankie should have a triumphant retirement."

