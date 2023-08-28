Five winners from his last nine runners - can 'project horse' Aki Bomaye continue Jack Jones's amazing run?

Jack Jones is sitting top of the hot trainers’ list with a fantastic record of five winners from his last nine runners in the past fortnight and bids to extend his red-hot form with Aki Bomaye (7.50) at Worcester this evening.

Sprint handicapper The Waiting Game has won three races in the last two weeks for the Newmarket stable, including when sealing a first double for Jones on Monday at Southwell following Goodeveningmrbond’s victory at Chepstow.

After gaining experience working for Mikel Delzangles, Ger Lyons, Kim Bailey, Paul Nicholls, Chris Waller, David Simcock and Richard Spencer, Jones took out his licence last year and is hoping to build on the yard’s fantastic recent run.

Jones, who was on the gallops this morning before heading to the Doncaster sales and then on to Worcester for his evening runner, said: “It’s been a fantastic few weeks and everyone is on cloud nine – it’s awesome. We’ve had plenty of runners and they’re hitting the line hard.

“I’m looking to get my name out there, we have a fantastic team and I’m trying to build my contacts as the plan is to grow.”

Harry Cobden: rides Aki Bomaye in the Worcester finale Credit: Edward Whitaker

Our Scholar has a 3-4 record over hurdles for Jones this season, and will contest an all-weather handicap at Southwell on Wednesday week in preparation for a £70,000 novice handicap hurdle at Worcester on September 29, and the similarly Mary-Ann Middleton-owned Aki Bomaye makes his stable debut in today's concluding 2m7f handicap hurdle.

Harry Cobden’s mount is a maiden in nine starts under rules but has been placed three times and won an Irish point-to-point prior to joining the Tizzards.

Jones said: “He had been retired after his last start but when Our Scholar found his form for us, the owners asked if we would like to have a go with Aki.

“We’ve taken our time with him and he’s been a bit of a project horse for us. He had a proper holiday before coming to us and I think he’ll be straight fitness-wise.

“His work has been great and his schooling has been very good. He’s a very happy horse at home and it’s all gone smoothly to now, so we’re interested to see how he gets on.”

Spotlight comment

Point winner who went 0-9 under rules for Joe Tizzard (in same ownership) and failed to complete in his last three chases; placed in two novice hurdles earlier in career and on a dangerous mark if new trainer can get him going again.

Aki Bomaye 19:55 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Jack Jones

'It's a winnable race' - handicapper out to improve Adam Nicol's 67 per cent strike-rate on the Flat at Musselburgh

'Hopefully the best is yet to come' - Irish Champion Stakes under strong consideration for Al Riffa

