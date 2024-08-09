Final three episodes of Champions: Full Gallop to be released on ITVX on Friday

The final three episodes of ITV's docuseries Champions: Full Gallop, which follows jump jockeys and trainers throughout last season, will be available to watch on ITVX on Friday.

The series, which premiered on July 19 with a focus on Hewick's triumph in the King George in December, is expected to cover the entirety of the 2023-24 jumps season concluding with a dramatic first British trainers' title for Willie Mullins at Sandown.

Episodes four, five and six will be accessible on the broadcaster's streaming service ahead of the airing of episode four on ITV1 at 9pm.

While last week's episode focused on Mullins during the opening days of the Cheltenham Festival, Friday's episode is set to cover the meeting's showpiece event in which the Mullins-trained Galopin Des Champs was again taken on in the Gold Cup by the Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame amid an increasingly competitive trainers' championship race.

Dan Skelton: was firmly involved in the title battle Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Dan Skelton, who landed four winners at the festival, is set to feature once more in his championship battle against Mullins and former boss Nicholls, following his introduction in the series last week.

Although the contents of the final two episodes are yet to be revealed, it is likely Aintree will take centre stage. The Grand National meeting was the occasion of several pivotal battles between the three top trainers, including a rematch between leading novice chasers Ginny's Destiny and Grey Dawning, plus the Mullins-trained Il Etait Temps, in the Manifesto Novices' Chase.

However, the headline act was the victory of I Am Maximus, who emerged on top in the National and teed up Mullins' concentrated push for the British jumps trainers' title in the final weeks of the season.

Leading jockeys Harry Cobden and Sean Bowen, whose battle for the riders' title dominated episode two, are also likely to feature once more as their contest went into the final week before Cobden snatched success on the penultimate day of the season.

