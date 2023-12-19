Ffos Las's Thursday fixture under threat after course hit by almost 40mm of rainfall since Monday

Ffos Las's seven-race jumps card on Thursday will "most definitely" need to pass an inspection after almost 40mm of rainfall since Monday left standing water in places on the track.

The going at the Welsh venue was described as heavy on Tuesday morning, with a total of 36mm of rainfall hitting the course in the past 48 hours, and clerk of the course Dai Jones is hopeful of a dry forecast to give the meeting the best chance of going ahead.

Although an inspection has yet to be called, further rain is expected on Tuesday and Jones is almost certain a check will have to be made before the fixture.

He said: "I'd say most definitely we'll call one but we're monitoring things at the moment. It'll be very likely we'll hold an inspection but it will be when we know a little bit more later on with regards to the modules and the forecast and what's to come."

Showers are expected to hit the track throughout Tuesday but the forecast is showing a dry period on Wednesday and Thursday, which gives Jones some hope about racing.

He added: "We'll monitor conditions throughout. There are a couple of modules saying it will dry out over the next 48 hours and others saying more showers are about. For us to have a chance, we need the best end of the forecast. There is a bit of drying wind and it does dry out quickly, so if that comes in then we might have a better chance.

"We've had a fair bit of rain and we were hoping we'd miss the worst of it, with the higher ground expected to have most of it, but we've had nearly 40mm since Monday morning and it's due to rain until midday."

