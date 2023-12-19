'I'm not convinced it's a good idea but I think we have to try it' - trainer thinks outside the box in bid for first Graded success

Trainer Sarah Humphrey is leaning towards a tilt at the Grade 2 Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices' Chase with Nickle Back as she ponders whether to drop her stable star back in trip.

Nickle Back was a highly creditable second to Hermes Allen in the John Francome Novices' Chase on his first start in Graded company last month.

While the winner of that Newbury 2m4f event could step up to three miles for the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, Nickle Back may tackle two miles over fences for the first time at the same track a day later.

Nickle Back beat Kandoo Kid, who is entered in the Grade 2 Howden Noel Novices' Chase at Ascot on Friday, by 24 lengths when making a successful chasing debut at Warwick before backing up that October victory with another wide-margin front-running handicap win at Stratford.

The seven-year-old was fifth off a mark of 132 in a Huntingdon handicap hurdle on his only attempt at two miles in nine starts under rules but Humphrey said: "I might drop him back to two miles and go for the Wayward Lad.

"I'm not convinced it's a good idea but I think we just have to try it. I'm dithering but the plan at the moment is probably to try him over two miles and see what happens. If we’re going to do that we might as well go for a decent one."

Nickle Back (left): chased home Hermes Allen in a Newbury Grade 2 last month Credit: Edward Whitaker

While the £54,000 novice event is the likely destination for the son of Mustameet, Humphrey could wait for another Kempton Grade 2 and keep Nickle Back at an intermediate distance in next month’s £80,000 Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase.

"Although he has a very high cruising speed, I'm not convinced he’s got a turn of foot at the end of two miles," said Humphrey. "I think he could well set it up for what I would call the true two-milers but I might be wrong.

"Over two and a half miles he bowls along and that's great. He obviously set it up for Hermes Allen at Newbury but he did also beat some very good horses there."

Humphrey enjoyed a winner with just her second runner in December at Plumpton on Monday , and on the dilemma of attempting to find the right race to seal her first Graded winner, the Cambridgeshire-based trainer added: "It isn't a problem to have and I don't mind having it. He's on track at the moment at home."

