'Every reason to hope he'll run like he did at Royal Ascot' - Ed Walker targets Hungerford success with English Oak

Ed Walker is hopeful English Oak can build on his progressive campaign in Saturday's Group 2 Hungerford Stakes at Newbury.

A general 5-1 for the BetVictor-sponsored Group 2 contest, the Wathnan-owned four-year-old has won two of his four starts this term, including when running out an impressive winner at Royal Ascot in June.

He followed that winning performance with a commendable fourth-placed finish at Glorious Goodwood and Walker is confident the son of Wootton Bassett will have a big chance at the yard's local track.

Speaking in the Racing Post's Weekender, which is out now, Walker said: "I’m looking forward to getting the exciting English Oak back on track in the BetVictor Hungerford Stakes at Newbury on Saturday. There’s every reason to hope he’ll run much more like he did at Royal Ascot, where he was hugely impressive in the Buckingham Palace Handicap.

"As I reported last week, a shoe shifted when he ran in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood, putting pressure on his foot and meaning his eventual fourth place was a brave effort.

"He came out of that race sound and is in good shape now so is very likely to head to Newbury, although the alternative option is to wait for the City of York Stakes the following week."

Walker could be double handed in the Newbury feature on Saturday as course-and-distance winner Popmaster also holds an entry. The six-year-old was last seen finishing tenth of 11 in the Group 3 Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle in June.

He added: "We’ve been waiting for soft ground for him for a long time but if we don’t run here there’s nothing else for him until the Park Stakes at the St Leger meeting, so I think we’ll give him a spin and see how he gets on."

BetVictor Hungerford Stakes (3.35 Newbury, Saturday)

Sky Bet: 3-1 Lake Forest, 7-2 Kikkuli, 9-2 Poet Master, 5-1 English Oak, 11-2 Tiber Flow, Witch Hunter, 6 Jabaara, 8 Noble Dynasty, 14 Folgaria, 20 bar

