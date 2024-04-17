El Fabiolo set for surprise Sandown run as Willie Mullins aims to 'make it difficult' for title rivals - but Jonbon could scupper plans

Willie Mullins will send El Fabiolo to tackle Sandown's Celebration Chase on April 27 as he chases the British jumps trainers' crown – and he could be joined on the boat by Arkle winner Gaelic Warrior.

But Nicky Henderson is threatening to make the Sandown job harder after revealing the Celebration Chase was still under serious consideration for Melling Chase winner Jonbon.

After landing his second Grand National with I Am Maximus last Saturday, Mullins is in pole position to secure the trainers' title having brought his British prize-money earnings to £2,874,693, narrowly ahead of Dan Skelton and defending champion Paul Nicholls.

El Fabiolo lost his unbeaten record over fences in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham when hitting the fifth fence hard and sprawling on landing, causing Paul Townend to pull up the 2-9 shot shortly after.

The four-time Grade 1 winner holds an entry for the Punchestown Champion Chase but Mullins is firmly leaning towards a tilt at Sandown's £150,000 contest, which was won by the Nicky Henderson-trained Jonbon last season.

Willie Mullins: "It'll be a very important race, it could be huge" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Mullins said: "El Fabiolo will definitely go to Sandown. It'll be a very important race, it could be huge. Paul Nicholls is a master at winning the championship and he will have his tactics ready. We're hoping we can get one nice prize and make it difficult for Dan and Paul.

"El Fabiolo just wasn't right coming back from Cheltenham so we gave him a break and let him find his feet but he's bucking and kicking the last few mornings. We let him recuperate and he's done that. He's fit as a flea and one or two bits of work should see him right for Sandown."

Mullins is set to saddle a formidable squad at Ayr and Sandown over the next fortnight and Gaelic Warrior is also in contention to join El Fabiolo for Britain's jumps season finale.

He added: "Gaelic Warrior could go to Sandown, we'll see how things go but I'd like to go to Punchestown with him."

Jonbon missed a clash with El Fabiolo at Cheltenham when Henderson's horses were under a cloud, but the trainer is keen for his Aintree winner to have another outing this spring.

He said: "Jonbon is very much in the melting pot to [go to] Sandown or Punchestown. There's a few for Punchestown so we could go either way. He appears to have come out of Aintree really well. It was a tough race but he's quite a tough horse these days and he's taken it well.

"We don't have a preference about where to go, we'll just see who's doing what. We'll go wherever. Punchestown does give us another four days although we'd have to travel."

